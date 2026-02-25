Tyon Grant-Foster makes strides as a Zag: ‘I’ve got a lot better’

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) lifts a piece of the game net to GU fans after Gonzaga defeated the Portland Pilots during the second half of a college basketball game to secure the WCC regular season title on Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 89-48. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Tyon Grant-Foster, one of six Gonzaga seniors, watched from the bench while the other five were greeted with ovations walking to center court with family during pregame festivities on Senior Night.

For Grant-Foster, it was a case of been there, done that.

“I talked to ‘B’ (sports information director Barrett Henderson) and the coaches,” he said. “I done set a whole lot of records in college basketball and I think doing Senior Night three times would have been a record. I wanted somebody else to get that one.”

Grant-Foster went through two Senior Nights at Grand Canyon, his previous stop. He started his career at a junior college in the 2018-19 season, followed by a season at Kansas before experiencing life-threatening heart issues that kept him off the court for all but one game in two years at DePaul.

He returned to average nearly 18 points per game over two seasons at Grand Canyon before transferring to Gonzaga. The NCAA initially denied his eligibility waiver, but a Spokane judge ruled in his favor at a preliminary injunction hearing in late October, less than a week before the season opener.

Grant-Foster enjoyed Wednesday’s 89-48 win over Portland as the six seniors combined for 42 points, led by Graham Ike’s 19. Grant-Foster chipped in 12 points and four rebounds.

“One word I’d say about the seniors: Relentless,” Grant-Foster said. “We come out every day and go at each other. Another word I’d use: Brothers. Those guys really were a huge part of my acceptance here.”

The 6-foot-7 forward has experienced his share of ups and downs and his stats aren’t what they were at GCU, but he’s still the Zags’ third leading scorer at 11.1 points and third in rebounding at 5.1. He paces GU in blocks with 32.

“I’m used to scoring more. I’m playing off the ball and I don’t have the ball as much,” he said. “But I’m finding ways to impact the game, rebounding, steals. I’ve learned a lot this season. I haven’t particularly shot the ball how I wanted to shoot it, but I’m working on it every day. Hopefully it comes sooner rather than later.”

Regardless of the numbers, Grant-Foster said he’s definitely an improved player.

“Gonzaga culture is unbeatable,” he said. “If you don’t get better here, you’re missing the whole point of Gonzaga basketball. You come here to be with other great players. If you don’t find love in that, I don’t know what you’re going to find love in.

“I feel like I can play with other better players. The coaches talked to me about this – I didn’t have the whole summer to come together with the team and learn the offense and do all that stuff. I’ve played a couple different positions. I’ve had meetings with the coaches and we’re trying to figure out, do I play better here or here? I do feel like I’ve got a lot better.”

Grant-Foster soared for three dunks, one with three seconds left in the first half on a play drawn up during a timeout.

“Super athletic,” senior guard Adam Miller said. “He surprises me sometimes. He just stands under the rim and next thing you know he’s doing a back-scratcher or something. He does a lot, rebounds, can score at three levels and he can guard multiple positions.”

Grant-Foster said several family members and his best friend wanted to attend Wednesday’s game, but he convinced them to be on hand for the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga will be the top seed at Orleans Arena, but first the Zags have a Saturday showdown against rival Saint Mary’s in Moraga.

“Everyone knows how huge that rivalry is,” Grant-Foster said. “It’s not just about winning it outright. It’s literally about sweeping them. That’s the thing really in our minds. I know this is our last year in the WCC, but we really want everybody to know this is our conference.”