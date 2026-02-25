Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan W. MacDonald and Allison A. McNitt, both of Medical Lake.

Joseph A. Zarazua and Margaret A. Hoffman, both of Cheney.

McKenzie N. Parks, of Spokane, and Alicia L. Brooks, of Spokane Valley.

Anthony R. Mata and Cierra J. Black, both of Spokane.

Kajere Lait and Christyann Muller, both of Airway Heights.

Caleb G. Haataia and Amberlynn C. Norman, both of Liberty Lake.

Mark J. Kinney and Fernanda A. Marcolla Van Houten, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaac C. Angle and Sarah R. Fowler, both of Liberty Lake.

Kijen Bano and Helisa Ankien, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Justin Dustin, restitution of premises.

Deer Run Preservation LP v. Brenden Silva-Sanchez, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Christopher Whitney, restitution of premises.

Wall Chelan LLC v. Simon O. Ghebremicael, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Melissa Fitzgerrald, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Manfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Frank Floyd, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Royce Seeley, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Shameka Rast, restitution of premises.

William Firmage v. Vanessa Wall, et al., restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Angela Bartlett, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Jay D. Triplett, restitution of premises.

Whispering Pines Community LLC v. Dean Duro, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Tiesha Sutton, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Keyana Tonasket, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Lauren Poole, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Kimberly R. Moreau, et al., restitution of premises.

Lorna Johnson v. Derick Jabuwe, Takaimoa Smith and Mella Smith, complaint for personal injuries.

Sinead Voorhees v. USAA Insurance Agency Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Propst, May and Theodore S.

Anstadt, Kum C. and Thad R.

Zimmerman, Jennifer A. and Jeremiah D.

Hunter, Julianna M. and Meade, Casey D.

Mulvey, Francesca R. and Joshua J.

Ferguson, Colleen D. and Michael D.

Machava, Rachel B. J. and Filmone R.

Jordan, Caelynne M. and Aeson R.

Thomas, Rhonda D. and Knight, Richard S.

White, Heidi R. and Robert S.

Roguljic Riedel, Riann G. and Adam

Jumper, Joelene and Jason

Ward, Nichole T. and Joshua Q.

Johnson, Rachel A. and Eric E.

Gonzalez, Clarissa A. and Israel, Jr.

Limberg, Austin J. and Audrey K.

Dahlin, Stephen and Janette

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ashley M. Schneider, 41; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Austin A. Wickle, 28; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Derek J. Dolan, 37; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Mark A. Kintgen, 36; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Jonah Fernandes, 36; 77 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Eridan Bazan, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree possession of a firearm.

David Potts, 56; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft, second-degree extortion and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Scott M. Manning, 45; 48 days in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Johnathan P. Gambel, 28; 30 days in jail, protection order violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Timothy C. Gilman, 28; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandi L. Grass, 41; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Matthew R. Grawe, 44; 43 days in jail, protection order violation and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Justin S. Mason, 24; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief of property.

Emily D. Nelson, 25; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kyiesha A. Tensley, 27; 49 days in jail, protection order violation.

Clayton J. Williams, 29; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Samuel G. Cooper, 32; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan R. Risinger, 50; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Sierra S. Sutherland-Franklin, 29; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Quinn M. Teubert, 21; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Travis A. Tilton, 42; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Paul T. Watkins, 57; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Brandon R. Snow, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Terri R. Rollins, 59; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kaitlin M. Sossaman, 18; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.