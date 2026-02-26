Revisiting the moments that defined a memorable Senior Night for Gonzaga’s Graham Ike: ‘G, we love you boy!’

Tyon Grant-Foster, right, hugs teammate Graham Ike after Gonzaga defeated Portland on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Graham Ike decided to sit the second game out late Wednesday night at McCarthey Athletic Center.

More than an hour after Gonzaga put the final touches on an 89-48 statement win over Portland to clinch a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title, six high school friends who’d flown from the Denver area to take part in Ike’s Senior Night procured a basketball from one of the nearby racks. They split into teams of three and checked the ball up.

Ike lowered his body into a padded folding chair and took a well-deserved “DNP.”

The forward delivered in every way imaginable for the Zags on Wednesday night and only a fraction of it was related to what he did on the court, where Ike scored 19 points, pulled down eight rebounds and tied the school’s single-game record under Mark Few with seven steals.

Ike later described his senior Night as “eventful,” although “emotionally draining” would’ve also been a suitable description.

Mostly, it was a memorable sendoff for the former transfer who’ll be celebrated like a four-year player when he makes his final appearance for Gonzaga next month, or the one after, in the NCAA Tournament.

We went in a different direction with our day-after rewind in an attempt to revisit and recapture the moments and snapshots that defined Ike’s final game at the Kennel.

At 5:43 p.m. a public address announcer called the forward’s name during the pregame Senior Night ritual – fittingly the last of five seniors to make a ceremonial trip out to the court.

Ike emerged from the home tunnel with nine immediate family members, relatives and high school friends trailing behind. After high-fiving every Gonzaga teammate and coach, Ike stepped out to the Bulldog logo at midcourt, lifted his arms toward the ceiling and formed a heart symbol motioning toward the Kennel Club.

“He’s the only player in the nation with over 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds,” the PA announcer started. “He leads the WCC in scoring, field goal percentage and rebounds, including his 778 points at Wyoming and his 1,678 points at Gonzaga.”

Make that 1,697 points at Gonzaga after Wednesday’s total against Portland.

By 6:15 p.m., Ike was elevating for his second 3-pointer of the first half. Steele Venters swung the ball to the forward, who pump-faked at the top of the arc before releasing, barely beating a closeout from 7-1 Portland center Jermaine Ballisager Webb.

“Ike trail 3, on the way. Bang!” shouted KHQ broadcaster Greg Heister. “Graham Ike from downtown!”

Ike and the Zags overcame a spotty start to pull away from the Pilots – no thanks to the career-high seven steals the forward registered during 31 minutes on the floor.

The most he’s ever accumulated, at any level of basketball? Definitely.

“First time ever, man,” Ike said. “I had really no clue about (the record), just really wanted to get stops, especially after the last Portland game. The main focus was defense for us tonight and that’s what I wanted to hang my hard hat on and wanted to be responsible for myself and the team.”

At 7:42 p.m., with five minutes remaining on the game clock and Gonzaga nursing a 33-point lead, Ike subbed out for good. A roaring ovation followed the forward to the bench. The chants arrived moments later: “Ike! Ike! Ike!”

Call it 7:50 p.m. when the final buzzer sounded on a 41-point victory – Gonzaga’s widest margin in any WCC game this season. By 7:55, Ike had a microphone in hand and a captive audience waiting to hear the forward’s postgame message.

But first, a confession. Ike’s not really one for public speaking, he acknowledged. He’s much more comfortable delivering low-post moves and thundering dunks in front of 6,000 than long-winded speeches.

It’s possible he was underselling himself a bit.

“I’ll keep it short and sweet,” he opened. “I just want to thank everybody for being here, for all the support through the ups and downs. … Thank you so much for accepting me for me, accepting this team for who we are.”

Ike was happy to trade the mic for a pair of scissors. Just before 8 p.m., he was the first Gonzaga player to ascend the ladder and clip off a piece of the net. By the time he arrived to the KHQ desk for a postgame interview, the string was neatly tied around his WCC champions cap.

“It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of and then some,” Ike told Heister of his time at Gonzaga. “… We’re not done yet.”

Teammate Tyon Grant-Foster crashed the interview moments later.

“I’m sorry,” Grant-Foster interrupted. “G, we love you boy. Yeahhh!”

Then it was Ismaila Diagne’s turn. Mid-question, the backup center placed an imaginary crown over Ike’s head and patted him on the chest.

“Wouldn’t be here without him,” Ike said of Diagne.

At 8:26 p.m., Ike found his way to another postgame interview with local writers and TV reporters, sharing the podium with Grant-Foster and junior point guard Braeden Smith.

Ike went 3 of 6 from the 3-point line against Portland and was asked about the Pilots’ defensive scheme, which was largely designed to keep the efficient low-post scorer from getting easy looks in the paint and force the Zags to beat them from behind the arc.

A good strategy in principle – Gonzaga made 10 triples in the last meeting with Portland and hasn’t shot a high percentage most of the season – but the Zags responded by making 14 of 36 looks from the 3-point line, matching their season-high.

“Keep daring,” Ike said. “We’re going to keep knocking them down.”

Once media obligations wrapped up, the forward spent time with fans.

Ike’s autograph was a popular one on Wednesday – no different than his 40 previous games at the Kennel – and the All-American candidate made sure nobody left empty-handed, spending roughly 40-45 minutes signing memorabilia items and taking photos.

At 9:09 p.m., Ike returned from Gonzaga’s locker room with three or four pairs of Nike shoes. He signed each, then handed them off to young fans still waiting by the team tunnel. Ike made one more locker room run and emerged with another game-worn gift for a lucky fan.

By the time he finished autograph obligations, a janitorial crew was at work cleaning up the Kennel and Ike’s high school pals were already forming 3-on-3 teams.

The pickup game was underway by the time the senior finally found a padded chair and a rare moment of peace. The last Gonzaga player in the building, Ike and his entourage filed out around 9:30 p.m.

Earlier, he tackled possibly his toughest assignment of the night when asked what he’ll miss most about playing in the Kennel.

“That’s a loaded question bro,” he said.

Ike paused, took a second to think, then continued.

“I feel like everything,” he said. “Coming out, doing their dances, getting loud before the game. Just the way they bark at the opponents, the way they cheer for us. Just the way they show up every day. Even not inside the Kennel, but on campus.

“Seeing folks around, they’re showing love, you’re showing love back. I think that’s what I’m going to miss is this community and the love they showed.”