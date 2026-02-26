This day in history: Walla Walla prison prepared for new executions. Spokane woman claimed she was growing third set of teeth
From 1976: The gallows were being spruced up at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla – new trapdoors, new bindings and even a new rope.
Why?
Because Washington voters had recently approved a law that brought back the death penalty. It was only for persons convicted of “aggravated murder – killing a policeman or prison guard, killing someone during a rape or kidnapping, killing to cover up another crime, or murdering for hire,” said the Associated Press.
Officials weren’t sure exactly how extensive the repairs would need to be.
“Nobody knows because they haven’t been using it,” said a penitentiary spokesman.
From 1926: Mrs. Anita Lois Carey, 74, of Spokane, said she has great sympathy for babies who are teething.
That’s because Carey said she was cutting her third set of teeth.
“For the last 35 years, I’ve had artificial teeth, both upper and lower plates, and about January 15, I noticed my lower set was not working any too well, because something was coming through my gum.”
Now, she said that six new teeth had broken through and four more were coming.
Dentists said that “cases of persons in advanced years cutting new teeth are extremely rare.”
Maybe so, but Carey wanted people to know that she now had a “perfectly good lower plate for sale.”
