Vandal women roll to 13th straight win, routing NAU

From staff reports

In its final road game of the season, the Idaho women’s basketball team cruised to another blowout victory, extending its winning streak to 13 games with an 85-57 throttling of Big Sky foe Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The conference-leading Vandals (24-5, 15-1 Big Sky) haven’t been challenged in their past six games. They rolled over NAU (10-19, 6-10) from the opening tip, holding the hosts under 20% shooting in the first half to build a 47-20 halftime lead.

A top-20 scoring team nationally, Idaho tallied 80-plus points for the 17th time this season. A top-five rebounding team in the country, Idaho set a season high with 66 boards, outrebounding NAU by 16.

Four Vandals guards scored in double figures – Ana Beatriz Passos (14 points), Ana Pinheiro (12), Ella Uriarte (11) and Hope Hassmann (11). Guard Kyra Gardner had 11 rebounds.

Idaho shot 42.5% from the field and held NAU to 24% – a season low for Vandals opponents.