‘I did nothing wrong.’ Bill Clinton grilled by House in Epstein deposition

By Bart Jansen USA TODAY

Former President Bill Clinton denied wrongdoing in his relationship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as House Republicans grilled him about the late financier’s fundraising, numerous visits to the White House and pictures in Justice Department files.

Clinton, the first former president forced to testify before Congress, told the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in his opening statement he “had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing.” He dismissed the 20-year-old pictures from the department’s files and Epstein’s estate.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Clinton said. “As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing – I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals.”

His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was also subpoenaed, told the committee on Feb. 26 she didn’t know Epstein and never flew on his plane. She called her deposition “repetitive” and a “fishing expedition.”

But the committee’s chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, said lawmakers have questions because Epstein visited the White House 17 times while Bill Clinton was president and then ⁠Clinton traveled 27 times on his private plane after leaving office. Clinton also appeared in a number of pictures released in the Epstein files with celebrities or in more casual surroundings with the faces of women redacted.

Comer said documents from the Justice Department and Epstein’s estate portray the late financier as raising money for the Clinton Global Initiative, a foundation seeking action on issues such as the climate and health care. Hillary Clinton told the committee Feb. 26 to ask her husband about it because she was a senator during the period in question.

“This is a historical day for the United States Congress,” Comer said outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York near the Clintons’ home. “Nobody is accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. But I think the American people have a lot of questions.”

The inquiry comes as lawmakers and women who accused Epstein of abuse have forced the Justice Department to released 3 million pages of documents about his criminal investigation. But millions more pages remain sealed, and President Donald Trump has said the country should move on.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of child sex trafficking. ⁠His associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison term for conspiring to transport minors for illicit sex. Critics of the investigation have questioned why more co-conspirators haven’t been charged.

Here is what to know about the Clintons’ testimony.

Bill defends Hillary

Clinton chastised the committee for subpoenaing his wife, who he said had nothing to do with Epstein.

“Nothing,” he said. “She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right.”

Clinton said he would answer questions to the best of his ability, but would often reply that ⁠he doesn’t recall. He said he couldn’t play detective with events 24 years ago and doesn’t want to say something he’s unsure about.

“With that Mr. Chairman, fire away,” Clinton said.

Clinton ‘very cooperative,’ possible target for economic intelligence: Luna

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, said Clinton was being cooperative and that she thinks Epstein was running “a honey-pot operation” to gain economic intelligence from business and political leaders by providing them with sex.

“President Clinton is being very cooperative,” Luna said.

She said she couldn’t detail Clinton’s responses to questions until the transcript is released. But she said he appeared to be a target for Epstein seeking economic information.

“I do believe that Jeffrey Epstein was targeting many politicians, many influential people, especially in regards to economic policy,” Luna added. “I do believe that it was possible that not just (Bill Clinton), but Secretary Clinton as well as a number of other people were targeted.”

Hillary Clinton called questions she faced 'very repetitive'





Hillary Clinton commended Comer for “raising a series of significant questions” near the end of her ⁠deposition about what else the committee should explore. But she said most of the questions were repetitive.

“I appreciated that. I want to see the truth come out,” Clinton told reporters. “That was a reassuring way to end a very long, repetitive deposition.”

She had called the event ⁠a “fishing expedition” in her opening statement. She said she never flew on Epstein’s plane or visited his island, and couldn’t recall encountering him.

One question from lawmakers was why Maxwell attended her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

“She came as the plus-one – the guest – of someone who was invited,” Clinton said, without elaborating.

Lawmakers, Clintons mum − for now





Lawmakers and the Clintons agreed not to detail the responses until the full transcripts and videos of the sessions are released, which could be as early as Feb. 27 for Hillary Clinton’s session.

Lawmakers held the depositions behind closed doors to cover more ground in questioning than traditional congressional hearings allow.

The Clintons ⁠had offered to testify at an open hearing so the public could see the questions and answers immediately. Hillary Clinton’s deposition paused briefly due to a dispute about Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, sending out pictures that were posted on social media.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, described Hillary Clinton as “unhinged” and screaming during her session. But Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the committee, called that a “mischaracterization” of her being asked about UFOs and conspiracy theories in addition to Epstein.

Why are the Clintons ⁠being scrutinized?





The Clintons have said they were unaware of Epstein’s criminal activity and knew little about him.

Bill Clinton’s name appears in flight logs from 2002 and 2003 that document travel with Epstein to destinations including Thailand, Portugal, Ghana, Russia and China. Those trips took place years before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges related to prostitution involving a minor.

The former president also appeared in pictures with Epstein and in a handwritten note in a book that Maxwell assembled for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

Maxwell attended a Clinton Global Initiative event in 2013. In a BBC interview, Hillary Clinton said her attendance at the event was circumstantial as “thousands of people go ⁠to the Clinton Global Initiative.”

How unusual is it for Congress to subpoena former presidents?





Bill Clinton’s deposition marks the first time Congress forced a former president to testify, although presidents occasionally answered questions voluntarily.

Democrats have said the subpoena sets a precedent that will allow them to force President Donald Trump to testify about Epstein and other subjects when they regain control of Congress.

“It’s time for the president to answer questions about why files are missing from the DOJ, why there has been a White House coverup and why they continue in that administration to call this investigation a hoax,” said Garcia. Trump and Epstein were close friends in the 1990s and early 2000s.

But Republicans said they didn’t need to subpoena Trump. Comer said Trump had already answered “hundreds if not thousands” of questions from reporters about Epstein – and signed legislation releasing millions of documents.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, said the committee questioned women who accused Epstein of abuse about Trump and they said he wasn’t involved.

“We had cooperation, we asked the victims directly and he was exonerated,” Luna said.