Spokane lottery player wins $1.2 million

From staff reports

Spokane lottery players should check their tickets to see if they’re the winner of $1.2 million.

A HIT 5 cashpot winning ticket was sold Thursday night at the Fred Meyer store at 12120 N. Division St., according to the Washington Lottery.

The retailer will receive a $12,350 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets to claim their prize. For Draw games, the winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Unclaimed winnings are put into the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which supports college students in Washington state, according to lottery officials.