Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Landon R. Smith and Kendall P. McKinley, both of Cheney.

Todd D. Bingham and Justine A. Denison, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Windermere Manito LLC v. Camrin Costello Abler, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Deborah Benjamin, restitution of premises.

Larry Wippert v. Corrie Andra, restitution of premises.

Todd Barnes, et al. v. Ares D. Stevens, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Sharme Johnson, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Amanda Benell, restitution of premises.

JC Bright Investments LLC v. Ekene Ezenyimulu, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Autumn Schatz, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Jenna Johnson, restitution of premises.

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. Cylas Palacios, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Derby, Mary M. and Kenneth M.

Morrison, Carly S. and Michael L.

Difilippo, Carrie J. and Brock

Slackman, Darren A. and Jessica E.

Bunkelman, Kyndra and Randy, Jr.

Lindseth, Kaden and Riedel, Kaitlin

McAuliffe, Jessica M. and Carter A.

Palmer, Christopher R. and Elizabeth

Thorniley, Forrest A. and Kathlyn A.

Shevchenko, Andre M. and Yaroshchuk, Irina V.

Holley, Kaylee A. and Zachary W.

Gregory, Jennifer R. and Richard J.

Morrow, Gavin J. and Emily G.

Porter, Ellen and Brock

Tudor, Brenda E. and Carlson, Stephen A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Ashley A. Mallory, 33; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic malicious mischief, two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Derald K. Baze, 34; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Henry A. Conyers, 69; $30 restitution, six months in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of order violation.

Omar A. Vazquez, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Amber E. Cloud, Spokane; debts of $122,147.

April A. Hendry-Cathcart, Spokane; debts of $168,254.

Frankie V. Ghee, Spokane; debts of $231,271.

Travis H. and Amber L. Reed, Colville; debts of $514,012.

Elizabeth E. McKeighen, Palouse; debts of $223,294.

Cynthia Thune, Spokane; debts of $244,502.

Erin R. Egusquiza, Spokane; debts of $45,233.

Thomas P. Riley, Spokane; debts of $521,824.

James D. Zupkus, Jr., Spokane; debts of $2,939,853.

Anna-Lisa I. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $99,173.

Robin and Kacey Barrett, Spokane; debts of $605,485.

Andrew P. Otake and C. Martinez, Moses Lake; debts of $609,400.

Nathan H. Madeiros, Spokane; debts of $261,694.

Bambi K. Broadwater, Cheney; debts of $574,743.

Caleb C. and Cassie L. Mitson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Tricia L. Thomas, Colville; debts of $75,621.

Joseph L. Ross, Spokane; debts of $38,693.

RAMH Entertainment, LLC, dba All Stars, Spokane; debts of $3,210,733.

Wage-earner petitions

Brian J. Studniski, Moses Lake; debts not listed.

Eugene T. and Gina M. Peters, Spokane; debts of $752,909.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Grover M. H. Jones, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Amy M. Kaisi, 48; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Hayden J. Lanning, 31; $1,802.50 fine, driving while intoxicated.

Jessie W. S. Lane, 21; 30 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Sebastian I. Maae, 26; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Joshua E. Allen, 23; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving and driving while intoxicated.

Jordan A. Brooks, 35; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Alex M. Blansfield, 39; 97 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 96 days in jail converted to 95 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Steven R. Bronowski, 38; 30 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Richard Corrales, 37; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months of probation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Justin L. A. Erickson, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kelly M. Clough, 47; $990.50 fine, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kody J. Easley, 26; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.