Kyiv says Russia accepted U.S. plan for Ukraine security guarantees

Firefighters work at the site of a residential building damaged during Russian drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 22, 2026. (Reuters)

Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine – Russia said at recent talks in Geneva it would accept the U.S. proposal for Ukraine’s ​post-war security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said on Saturday.

“At the ⁠last talks, the Russian side said for example ‌that they would accept ​the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by the United States,” said top aide Kyrylo Budanov in an interview aired ⁠on Ukrainian television.

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump is ‌urging Moscow and Kyiv to strike an agreement to end ⁠Europe’s biggest war since 1945, though Zelenskiy has complained that his ‌country is facing more ‌pressure to make concessions.

Ukraine is seeking iron-clad security guarantees which commit the ⁠U.S. and its European allies ​to action ⁠if ​Russia attacks again after a peace deal is reached.

The last round of peace talks, which took place ⁠in Geneva last week, did not achieve a breakthrough and was described as ⁠difficult by Kyiv and Moscow, although Washington said it saw “meaningful progress.”

Budanov also said that at present, Russia ⁠had not agreed ‌to a summit between Zelenskiy ​and ‌Russian President Vladimir Putin, which had ​been floated earlier as a possibility by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.