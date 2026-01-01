A new year in Spokane: From officials to readers, here are our community’s wishes for the region in 2026

Original caption from Spokane Daily Chronicle on Jan. 16, 1952: Belated New Year’s greetings are being received here by relatives and friends of fighting men in Korea. Left to right are Cpl. William D. Bingham, Everett; Pfc. Robert L. Kratz, route 2, Spokane; Pfc. Jackson Larson, Mead, and Pfc. Bill Ogilive, Outlook, Wash. As welcome as the greetings is evidence in the photographs that ground forces appear to be warmly clothed for the winter weather in Korea. Caps are fur-lined as well as the black leather gloves worn by some of the infantrymen of the Second division. (Spokesman-Review archives)

With every new year comes the tradition of resolutions, setting an intention to somehow make the coming calendar year better than the one we are leaving behind.

This year, The Spokesman-Review asked readers and local officials – politicians, health care leaders, advocates and more – what they hope for in 2026.

Here are their answers.

Officials’ hopes

Rep. Andrew Engell, R-Colville, hopes for Washingtonians to take a better look at where the state budget stands and what is bearing the cost of state decisions.

“For rural communities, these numbers aren’t abstract. When taxes and fees go up, families who already drive longer distances, heat homes in colder Eastern Washington, and rely on small local employers feel the impact first,” Engell said. “Higher fuel costs, rising utility bills, and increased grocery prices take a bigger share of household budgets in places where incomes are often lower and options are fewer.”

He added that policies designed for urban areas do not always translate well to rural realities, especially when it comes to public safety and local control.

“Washington families deserve a budget that reflects fiscal discipline, regional balance, and real-world impacts. I remain focused on policies that protect affordability, support rural economies, and ensure state government lives within its means,” Engell said.

Similarly, Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, wishes for the same thing, adding that this upcoming session will be a “pitch battle over taxes.”

“Not only would it likely be unconstitutional, an additional tax may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for rural communities,” Abell said.

Vicky Dalton, the Spokane County auditor, has a straight-forward New Year’s Resolution. Or maybe, it is more of a hope.

To start 2026, she said the county has adopted a new payroll system. Her hope is that it will actually work and the 2,000 people who work for the county will get their checks when they’re supposed to.

“Even the latest presidential election is not as stressful as a new payroll system,” said Dalton, who oversees the county’s elections office.

Katia Jasmin, executive director of Creole Resources, wishes Spokane will become a more inclusive and vibrant hub for multicultural communities.

She also wished for more advocacy surrounding immigrants and refugees in the area.

“Let’s strengthen our community’s capacity with conflict resolution, financial lit, and self-directed education,” Jasmin said. “When we grow internally, we uplift each other.”

The greatest wish of Susan Stacey, Providence Inland Northwest CEO, is to provide better health care to Spokane than ever before.

“As we usher in the New Year, Providence is excited to celebrate a significant milestone in 2026 – 140 years of dedicated service to the Spokane community. Since Sacred Heart opened its doors in 1886, the trust and relationships we’ve built have been the cornerstone of our work,” she wrote.

“While healthcare continues to evolve, our goals remain the same: to provide compassionate, high-quality care and to stay deeply connected to the communities we serve. Looking ahead, we will continue to support our caregivers and be a reliable source of high-quality care for our community, guided by the Mission that has supported us for over a century,” Stacey wrote.

The greatest wish of Wade Hunt, MultiCare Deaconess & Valley hospital president, is for a “bright future filled with happiness and good health” for Spokane.

“For the last eight years, MultiCare has made a commitment to play an active role in the community and deliver world-class health care services in the Inland Northwest. Our commitment remains steadfast as a privilege to serve and partner with the community in 2026 and beyond,” Hunt wrote.

Every year, the school board ties its priority list to the budget, Spokane School Board President Jenny Slagle said. For the 2025-26 school year, the Spokane School Board’s priorities are to provide services and development to promote social emotional learning, anti-racism, behavioral health and trauma-informed practices that support student experiences; support K-12 literacy curriculum; enhance student engagement in athletics and activities; and maximize career connected learning opportunities for students like dual credit and integrated technical programs.

Tim Hattenburg, Spokane Valley’s deputy mayor, said he wants to see the Valley increase police presence – which is possible after voters in August passed a 0.1% sales tax increase to fund more law enforcement equipment and deputies . The Valley’s police department has 118 officers now, Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said in November. In January last year, the department had 108 officers. The Valley will begin hiring 11 new police officers on Jan. 1 as a result of the sales tax, Hattenburg said.

Hattenburg also said the Valley will continue to focus on building businesses and bolstering the local economy.

“Adding an ice facility donated by a local individual is an exciting project,” Hattenburg said. “The addition of sports courts at Balfour Park will happen this spring. We will continue to address our housing homeless issues in an aggressive manner. Our continued growth will be a priority that our staff will continue to meet head on.”

The Spokane Symphony has three resolutions for the new year, said Kathy Gustafson, its director of marketing .

First, the symphony has a goal to perform in every memory care facility between Coeur d’Alene and Spokane. According to Gustafson, there are around 25 between the two cities. The symphony also has a goal to use its traveling stage van, nicknamed the Beetho-Van, more to reach more audiences and performers in the region.

The Spokane Symphony also owns and operates the Fox Theater, which has been in need of renovations for several years, Gustafson said. The “O” on the Fox Theater sign was blown off during a 2021 windstorm, so the symphony hopes to get that repaired this year, along with several other theater renovations.

Spokane Arts has a goal to make 2026 the year it begins an artist health care plan, said Skyler Oberst, the head of Spokane Arts.

“We should have been doing it a while ago,” Oberst said. “We’re upbeat, we’ve been through a lot this year, but we’re looking forward to 2026.”

Oberst also said Spokane Arts always tries to never turn an artist away.

“We hope to double down on that this year,” Oberst said. “We want to try and turn our community into a place where artists can comfortably retire.”

In the new year, Fire District 9 is hoping to begin providing district residents with emergency medical treatment and ambulance transportation, Fire District 9 Chief Matt Vinci said. Vinci anticipates the district will begin operating its own ambulances by July 1. The move is meant to significantly reduce the cost of ambulance services for District 9 residents, Vinci said.

“2026 will be an exciting and historic year for Fire District 9,” Vinci said. “Implementing affordable, fire-based EMS transport services is a major milestone for our community, and our strategic plan will position us to meet the demands of rapid growth by investing in our personnel and resources. Together, these forward-thinking initiatives will enhance emergency response and will make our district a safe place to live and do business.”

Jennifer Vigil wishes greater social stability for the Latino community this upcoming year.

She serves as the board chair for Mujeres in Action.

“A major goal of MiA is the construction of housing, called ‘Casa MiA,’ ” Vigil said. “With a 2-acre parcel of land purchased, this structure will be a housing sanctuary for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault who are healing and rebuilding their lives.”

Fernanda Mazcot, executive director of the nonprofit, said her wish is to expand their behavioral health services, including disability and substance use support, to better serve the broader multicultural community.

Nuestras Raices has locations in Spokane and Othello.

“Over the years, our work has evolved to address the social determinants of health for the entire family, not just students,” Mazcot said.

Mark Finney, executive director of Thrive International, said his greatest wish is to build stronger relationships with local partners and supporters.

He said he expects continued chaos and obstacles under the Trump administration, which is why connecting this upcoming year is important to him.

“Local partners are the key to a sustained movement of compassion and solidarity with our newest neighbors from around the globe,” Finney said.

Jennyfer Mesa, executive director for Latinos en Spokane, wishes for nothing more than empathy, collaboration and discipline, especially with ongoing immigration crackdowns.

“In 2026, we need to do what’s right. Turn towards love. Be brave like the immigrants who show up to court and work, not knowing if they’re going to return home to their loved ones. We can’t wait three more years,” Mesa said.

She said 2025 was a political and social “whiplash” that stripped immigrants and refugees of their rights, and targeted many across the Spokane area.

“Let’s get louder in 2026. Don’t be scared; they can’t deport us all,” Mesa said.

Timothy M. Cobb, president of the Spokane Washington Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, noted the coming semiquincentennial of the United States.

“I am looking forward to celebrating America’s 250th with our members and community in 2026. This anniversary offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and the responsibilities that come with them. Throughout the year, we wish to join with others to express gratitude for our Nation’s history while recommitting ourselves to service, unity, and care for one another.”

Meggan Manlove, bishop of the Northwest Intermountain Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, said many communities in the synod, which includes 80 congregations and ministries in Idaho, Eastern Washington and parts of Wyoming and Oregon, have been impacted recently by weather.

“Our synod staff’s purpose in 2026 will still be to serve, accompany, and equip ministry sites and leaders of the NWIM Synod so they can point to and participate in the gracious work of Jesus. In the aftermath of the most recent atmospheric river that came through Washington and North Idaho, we know that 2026 will include helping our congregations walk alongside the neighbors most impacted by that event.”

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown is headed into her third year as mayor , beginning the back half of her first term in the office. She wants to visit with more of her constituents in the year ahead, hearing from those who are less likely to attend city meetings or lobby her office.

“I believe the city gets better when we bring in ideas and perspectives from people we don’t typically hear from,” Brown wrote. “This year I plan to bike to a coffee shop in every neighborhood in the city and visit all our high schools, colleges and universities to hear from neighbors, youth and young adults about their hopes and dreams from Spokane.”

Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Telis was sworn in early as a freshman , having won election in November to replace an appointee, but 2026 will be her first full year at the dais. Housing and public safety were prime issues on the campaign trail, and that is reflected in her goals for the new year.

“That means investing in crisis response teams, behavioral-health support, and outreach professionals who can de-escalate situations, connect people to services and build public trust – while also ensuring our fire and emergency services are fully funded and properly staffed,” she wrote.

But addressing public safety also entails addressing the housing shortage, Telis argued.

“I am committed to making sure Spokane has adequate emergency shelter, dignified temporary housing, and pathways to permanent, affordable homes so that homelessness is addressed with stability, treatment, and prevention – not criminalization,” she added.

Spokane Councilwoman-elect Sarah Dixit is the city’s other newly elected member of the City Council, scheduled to be sworn in shortly after the New Year begins. She said she is focused on tenant issues and accessibility as a freshman lawmaker.

“Looking at incoming ordinances in the new year, I want to ensure we address the issue around the increase of evictions, supporting tenants from the very real nightmare of being without a home with no backup solution,” Dixit wrote. “I am also looking forward to continuing the values of my campaign around community and accessibility by implementing regular office hours in the places that the community considers as third spaces.”

Readers’ resolutions

The greatest wish of Mike Gross, of Spokane, is that political leaders would understand and govern by the following quotes of philosopher-economist, Thomas Sowell: There are no solutions, only trade-offs.

“Much of the self-righteous nonsense that abounds on so many subjects cannot stand up to three questions: Compared to what? At what cost? What are the hard facts?” Gross wrote.

Nancy Monroe’s wish for Spokane is “a very large Cafeteria (SpoCafe), inside our incredible Riverfront Park or on the perimeter.”

The space would host tens of thousands of guests who come year-round for a multitude of events, she wrote. It would be “cost effective (especially for families),” convenient, time-saving and “the big thing our downtown is lacking.”

North Side resident Mary Giannini envisions a community that deeply cares for animals, “ensuring they receive love, shelter and proper care.”

“I hope we protect the local wildlife that naturally inhabits our environment, recognizing their vital role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem,” she wrote. “By fostering a culture of compassion and stewardship, we can create a harmonious space where both domestic animals and wildlife thrive together with caring humans.”

Jim Carollo hopes the city can adhere to more strict consequences for crime: “Every time I see in the news someone is arrested with multiple felony convictions, and they have just committed another crime, I ask the question WHY? Why aren’t they in jail?”

“Our criminal justice system seems to bend over backwards to help the criminal,” Carollo wrote. “What about the rest of us?”

For Spokane’s Diana McIntire, it is more of an attitude reset she is seeking.

“Let’s stop the bitter acrimony and constant complaining. It really does begin with each one of us,” McIntire wrote.

McIntire advises readers to “listen to your better angels and ignore the doomsayers amongst us! Our city needs all of us, our energy, our time, and our ideas, to address and problem-solve the challenges we face. It’s in the moments of collective resolve and thoughtful dedication to higher principles and goals that define a great community of people.”

McIntire said the community deserves the best of us.

“Be positive, express optimism, care for one another, volunteer in our schools and hospitals, and sincerely respect everyone; no matter their condition or lot in life,” McIntire said.

Her final wish for Spokane is “a kinder, more compassionate and empathetic community. It starts with each one of us, NOW! 2026 is here!”

Compiled by Emily White, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Emry Dinman, Amanda Sullender, Mathew Callaghan, Jonathan Brunt and Lindsey Treffry.