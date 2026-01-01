Repeat moviegoers help Hollywood eke out a slightly better 2025

By Brooks Barnes New York Times

LOS ANGELES – Let’s start with the good:

Movie theaters in the United States and Canada sold an estimated $8.9 billion in tickets in 2025, a 2% increase compared with a year earlier, according to the Comscore data service. That was no small achievement given the staggering number of seats that went unsold in months like October, when one film after another (“The Smashing Machine,” “Tron: Ares” and “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”) fizzled in wide release.

Theaters also got smarter about catering to the people who still show up. The number of “habitual” moviegoers – people who see a film in a theater at least six times a year – increased 8%, according to Cinema United, a trade group. Growing membership programs like AMC Stubs A-List, Regal Unlimited, Cinemark Movie Club and the resurrected MoviePass added momentum.

And some movies connected with audiences to an unexpected degree. Studios started one colossal new franchise (“Minecraft”) and revived another (“Lilo & Stitch”). Originality also showed signs of life, with “Sinners,” “F1: The Movie” and “Weapons” making the year’s top-20 ticket-selling list. No purely original movies (not based on a prior work) made the cut in 2024.

For an industry struggling to maintain its relevance in the face of sweeping changes in consumer behavior and technology, even small improvements like these matter. Only a few years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many theaters to close for long periods, it was an open question whether moviegoing would survive at all.

Now for the bad and the ugly:

For the most part, dramas and comedies continued to flatline. The carnage included the poorly reviewed “Ella McCay,” which was written and directed by Hollywood legend James L. Brooks. It cost an estimated $60 million to make and market and has collected about $4 million in North America since its release Dec. 12. (Studios and theaters split ticket sales roughly 50-50.)

Studios used to give theaters an exclusive window of about 90 days to show new movies. That changed during the pandemic, when movies started to become available for digital rental or purchase after as little as 17 days. This eviscerated the incentive to see movies in theaters – especially dramas and comedies, which play just fine on living room TVs.

To sell a substantial number of tickets, non-franchise films seem to need otherworldly reviews; Rotten Tomatoes scores below the 80% positive range rarely cut it anymore, analysts say.

“It now takes something truly special to break through with original stories,” said David A. Gross, a film consultant who publishes an influential newsletter on box office numbers. “In addition to quality, moviegoers want stars and spectacle.”

He pointed to films like “Marty Supreme,” a period sports drama starring the white-hot Timothée Chalamet that has taken in a strong $37 million since arriving in wide release on Christmas Day. Directed by Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% positive as of Wednesday. The movie cost $65 million to make and tens of millions more to market.

“Marty Supreme” contributed to a burst of year-end moviegoing, with audiences also responding to “The Housemaid,” a thriller based on a popular book ($54 million over its first 12 days), and “David,” a faith-based animated adventure ($56 million over its first 12 days). The megabudget “Avatar: Fire and Ice” was easily the No. 1 movie at domestic theaters over the Christmas holiday. The sequel has taken in $242.1 million since arriving Dec. 19.

The problem? In 2023, “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected $317.4 million over the same period. That’s a 24% slide from film to film.

“Avatar” isn’t the only Hollywood franchise in apparent decline. Others include “Jurassic World” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” has sold about $44 million in tickets since arriving Dec. 19, down 58% from results for “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” over the same number of days in 2015.

In part because of weaker results for franchise films, total yearly ticket sales in North America remain roughly 22% below totals for prepandemic years. Foot traffic is probably down even more because theaters have raised ticket prices since then.

Is it time for Hollywood to concede that a lot of moviegoers in the United States and Canada are never coming back? That movie theaters have permanently lost 20% of their customers? Some analysts say yes.

And things may be about to get worse: Warner Bros., which supplied more hits to theaters in 2025 than any other studio, has agreed to sell itself to Netflix as part of an $83 billion deal. If the purchase goes through, Netflix has indicated that it will experiment with shorter periods of theatrical exclusivity for Warner Bros. releases.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.