Eastern Washington loses starting running back, leading receiver to transfer portal

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

During the first day of the two-week transfer window, seven Eastern Washington football players announced their intentions to transfer.

The group includes four starters: wide receiver Miles Williams, running back Marceese Yetts, cornerback Jonathan Landry and long snapper Tyson Jacobson.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Isaac Redford also posted his transfer information on social media, as did freshman quarterback Anthony Quinones and redshirt freshman defensive back Marcus Lloyd. Of that trio, only Redford played in a game last season: He made two interceptions and 30 tackles across 10 games.

But across Eastern’s much improved defense, where at least a handful of starters were underclassmen, the first day’s activity didn’t leave the Eagles with all that much production to replace.

Statistically, the biggest departure of the day was Williams. The receiver, who just finished his redshirt junior season, had a team-high 41 catches and 524 receiving yards last year, including an 11-catch, 136-yard performance in the Eagles’ five-point loss at Montana.

Yetts spent the last two seasons with the Eagles after transferring from El Camino College in California. He had 527 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns as a redshirt junior last season, but across the final three games, Yetts was out-carried by redshirt freshman Kevin Allen III, 29-17.

The losses of the redshirt sophomores Landry (30 tackles, two interceptions) and Redford thins Eastern’s cornerback corps, as they were two of the five corners who rotated in at the position the most.

Jacobson enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining after playing 35 games over the previous seasons with the Eagles. In 2022, he redshirted at Idaho.

Quinones was a scholarship quarterback, but he was passed up by walk-on Kaden Rolfsness, who started the season finale against Cal Poly with Nate Bell and Jake Schakel sidelined. Those three remain the only quarterbacks on Eastern’s roster at this point.

The transfer portal remains open until Jan. 16. Unlike previous years, there is no upcoming spring transfer window.

National Signing Day, when the Eagles will officially round out their class of 2026 recruits, is on Feb. 4.