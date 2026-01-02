Lisa Fortier becomes fastest active coach to 300 wins as Gonzaga women rout Seattle U 85-59

Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier signals to her team during Friday’s win over Seattle U at Redhawks Center in Seattle. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team gave coach Lisa Fortier another milestone victory Friday.

The Bulldogs’ 85-59 win over Seattle University gave Fortier her 300th career win in a West Coast Conference game at Redhawks Center in Seattle.

“I’ve been around for a long time and I’ve been able to share the success with the great players that we’ve been able to coach,” the 12th-year coach said. “The players are the meaningful part of what we do. And I’ve been fortunate to do it with (assistant coaches) Jordan (Green), Stacy (Clinesmith) and Craig (Fortier, her husband). It’s fun to have them still on the sidelines with me.”

Fortier is the fastest active coach to reach 300 wins. She and Louisiana State coach Kim Mulkey each achieved the feat in 379 games. UConn’s Geno Auriemma did it in 386.

Fortier is 300-79 and is closing in on the all-time mark of 316-136, set by the coach she succeeded, Kelly Graves, who was head coach for 14 years.

Gonzaga extended its winning streak to five Friday, improving to 11-5 overall, 3-0 in the WCC. The Zags have won eight of their last nine.

The Bulldogs took care of the game early – even if a sloppy second quarter allowed the Redhawks (4-10, 0-3) a little hope.

Gonzaga was cooking early when redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker hit a jumper to open the second quarter, extending the Zags’ lead to 30-9.

Seattle, which shot a frigid 3 of 15 from the field in the first quarter, got rolling. The Redhawks used a 19-7 surge to pull within 37-28 with 1:56 to go before halftime. Aiding Seattle’s run were three consecutive Gonzaga turnovers.

A driving basket by freshman guard Julia Wilson allowed Gonzaga to take a 39-29 lead into halftime.

Fortier didn’t like the second quarter.

“It’s live speed so sometimes it’s not pretty, but we’re working through it,” Fortier said. “We’re capable of a lot more than we’re showing right now. But each game we’re learning stuff and getting better.”

Gonzaga couldn’t do anything wrong in the first period. Sophomore guard Teryn Gardner, starting for ill senior guard Ines Bettencourt, took advantage, hitting two 3-pointers.

A basket by sophomore wing Christabel Osarobo gave Gonzaga a 28-9 lead at the end of the opening period.

Gonzaga wrestled control early in the second half, and the Zags piled on well into the fourth. A basket by junior forward Taylor Smith made the Bulldogs’ lead 79-51 with 6:03 remaining in the third.

By that time all 10 Gonzaga players had scored.

Gonzaga had a season-high 25 assists. For the 15th time in 16 games, the Zags won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Redhawks 42-27.

Whittaker had her seventh double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Turner had 16 points and eight assists. Smith chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and five assists and Gardner had 11 points on 5 of 5 shooting and seven rebounds.

And in her most minutes this season (11), freshman guard Paige Lofing had nine points, making three 3-pointers. Gonzaga was 10 of 21 from behind the 3-point line.

“Our goal is just to be better Sunday than we were today,” Fortier said. “There’s things we can improve, hopefully, in one day of practice before we get out here again.”

Friday is the only time Gonzaga and Seattle will meet in regular-season play in the WCC’s new unbalanced schedule.

Gonzaga travels to Santa Clara (12-4, 2-1) for a showdown Sunday. Santa Clara suffered its first WCC loss Friday, falling to Loyola Marymount 92-85.