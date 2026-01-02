The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Virginia at NC State ESPN2

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN

9 a.m.: VCU at Duquesne USA

9 a.m.: UTSA at Temple ESPNU

9 a.m.: Villanova at Butler TNT

9 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s Fox 28

9 a.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh KSKN

9 a.m.: Northeastern at Campbell CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: BYU at Kansas State CBS

11 a.m.: Houston at Cincinnati Fox 28

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPNU

11 a.m.: Kansas at UCF NBC Sports

11 a.m.: La Salle at George Washington USA

11 a.m.: Dayton at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Baylor at TCU TNT

11 a.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1

11:15 a.m.: North Carolina at SMU KSKN

Noon: Tennessee at Arkansas ESPN2

12:45 p.m.: Duke at Florida State CBS

1 p.m.: Arizona at Utah NBC Sports

1 p.m.: Rhode Island at George Mason USA

1 p.m.: Oral Roberts at North Dakota State CBS Sports

1 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPNU

2 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona State ESPN2

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX

3 p.m.: Davidson at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Wichita State at Charlotte ESPNU

5 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin Fox 28

5 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at UConn FS1

2 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Minnesota at Miami NBA TV

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York NBA TV

7:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Clippers NBA TV

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay ABC/ESPN

5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco ABC/ESPN

Hockey, NHL

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit ABC

4 p.m.: Toronto at New York Islanders NHL Network

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Penticton at Spokane Victory+

Horse racing

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, NLL

7 p.m.: Calgary at San Diego ESPNU

Soccer, EPL

7 a.m.: West Ham at Wolverhampton NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth KHQ

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM

All events subject to change