On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Virginia at NC State ESPN2
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
9 a.m.: VCU at Duquesne USA
9 a.m.: UTSA at Temple ESPNU
9 a.m.: Villanova at Butler TNT
9 a.m.: Providence at St. John’s Fox 28
9 a.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh KSKN
9 a.m.: Northeastern at Campbell CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: BYU at Kansas State CBS
11 a.m.: Houston at Cincinnati Fox 28
11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPNU
11 a.m.: Kansas at UCF NBC Sports
11 a.m.: La Salle at George Washington USA
11 a.m.: Dayton at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Baylor at TCU TNT
11 a.m.: Xavier at DePaul FS1
11:15 a.m.: North Carolina at SMU KSKN
Noon: Tennessee at Arkansas ESPN2
12:45 p.m.: Duke at Florida State CBS
1 p.m.: Arizona at Utah NBC Sports
1 p.m.: Rhode Island at George Mason USA
1 p.m.: Oral Roberts at North Dakota State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M ESPNU
2 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona State ESPN2
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX
3 p.m.: Davidson at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Wichita State at Charlotte ESPNU
5 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin Fox 28
5 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at UConn FS1
2 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Minnesota at Miami NBA TV
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York NBA TV
7:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Clippers NBA TV
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay ABC/ESPN
5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco ABC/ESPN
Hockey, NHL
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit ABC
4 p.m.: Toronto at New York Islanders NHL Network
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Penticton at Spokane Victory+
Horse racing
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, NLL
7 p.m.: Calgary at San Diego ESPNU
Soccer, EPL
7 a.m.: West Ham at Wolverhampton NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth KHQ
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM
