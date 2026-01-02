Southern Mexico shaken by 6.5 magnitude earthquake

By Kate Perez USA TODAY USA TODAY

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Mexican state of Guerrero in the southern part of the country on Friday, Jan. 2, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake saw a depth of 21.75 miles, USGS said. However, no serious damage has been reported, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said during a press conference aired live on X.

“A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of San Marcos, Guerrero at 7:58 a.m. Protocols and patrols have been activated in the area,” Sheinbaum told a room of reporters in Spanish. “So far, no damage or deaths have been reported. As of 9 a.m., only small aftershocks have been recorded, the largest being magnitude 4.2.”

Sheinbaum was conducting her first press conference of 2026 when the earthquake began, and video shows her calmly leading the evacuation as sirens sound.

Both Guerrero and the country’s capital of Mexico City have avoided any reported damage.