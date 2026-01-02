SpokAnimal to remain closed amid respiratory infection outbreak among dogs; health of some improving

SpokAnimal’s dog shelter will remain closed to the public as the nonprofit organization continues to battle respiratory infections affecting more than a dozen dogs in its care.

Executive Director Dori Peck said Friday that some of the sick dogs are starting to “turn the corner” since the outbreak forced Spokanimal to pause all dog adoptions and intakes last Saturday. SpokAnimal staff first observed symptoms consistent with “kennel cough,” an umbrella term used to describe canine respiratory infections, on Dec. 22, which then spread to at least 15 dogs by Monday.

Kennel cough could be caused by any number of bacteria and viruses, and SpokAnimal had sent testing to a California lab in an attempt to identify what was circulating through the shelter. Peck said the results provided this week ruled out several concerning possibilities, including canine distemper, and confirmed a positive result for a mycoplasma.

Mycoplasma are unique wall-less, bacteria-like cells that canassume a variety of shapes and spread throughout bodily systems. In-house veterinarian Lisa Branford said in a social media update this week that mycoplasma typically responds well to antibiotics, which all sick dogs are currently receiving.

“The problem with mycoplasma is it usually doesn’t cause the disease in and of its own, or by itself.” Branford said “It needs something to let it get the toe hold, so whether that’s a virus or another bacterium or something. But usually it doesn’t cause the disease by itself, so we’ve got a little bit of a conundrum.”

The sick dogs are also receiving supportive care to assist their weakened systems, Peck said. The care can be expensive, and she thanked the community for its support both financially and in spirit as the organization navigates the outbreak and related care.

There have been noticeable improvements in the herd’s health, including increased appetites and energy, but Peck said there are a handful of dogs still struggling with respiratory systems, including three with pneumonia. The shelter will remain closed to the public for the time being, she said.

“We have no idea when we are going to be able to reopen,” Peck said. “It could be two weeks, it could be another month.”

The closure does not affect the clinic side of SpokAnimal’s operations, since the facilities are separate, she said, and all appointments are being honored as scheduled. Cat adoptions also are ongoing, through the Kitty Cantina café, as well as at adoption centers within Petco and PetSmart locations.

It’s been a trying time, Peck said. She said her heart also goes out to the animals and staff at Spokane County Regional Protection Service, which is dealing with its own unrelated outbreak of Canine Parvovirus that led to the euthanizing of four of five infected dogs last month. SCRAPS also closed its adult dog shelter to the public, and is only admitting intakes on an emergency basis.

SCRAPS Director Ronnie Schlabs did not return a request for an update on the agency’s outbreak ahead of publication deadline Friday. He said in a news conference Tuesday that cat, kitten and puppy adoptions will continue amidst the closure, as the virus is not zoonotic, meaning it can’t transfer to other vertebrates, and the puppies are kept separately from the adult population.

“Disease is scary in shelter; It’s the thing we fear the most,” Peck said. “That and fire.”