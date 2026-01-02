Tesla surrenders EV crown to BYD after 8.6% sales decline

By Kara Carlson Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. vehicle sales fell 8.6% last year, dropping the Elon Musk-led company well behind China’s BYD Co. in the global ranks of electric-car makers.

Fourth-quarter deliveries declined 16% to 418,227 vehicles, Tesla said in a statement Friday, trailing analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg and the company.

BYD, by contrast, increased battery-electric vehicle sales both for the quarter and the full year, delivering almost 2.26 million EVs to Tesla’s 1.64 million.

Musk managed to draw attention away from Tesla’s sliding sales by touting progress in his longstanding effort to start a robotaxi business. But while the company began driverless testing toward the end of the year, consumers thus far are only able to summon rides from small numbers of cars in Austin and the San Francisco Bay area with safety supervisors in the front seats.

BYD pulled away from Tesla last year after coming up just short of its US counterpart in 2024. While the Chinese manufacturer delivered more fully electric cars in the fourth quarter of that year, Tesla maintained a slim lead on an annual basis. BYD also sold more than 2 million plug-in hybrids each of the last two years.

Wall Street has grown increasingly skeptical about Tesla’s 2026 sales prospects. This time two years ago, analysts were predicting Tesla would deliver more than 3 million vehicles. The average estimate has plunged to around 1.8 million.

Tesla’s chief executive officer ended the year by building anticipation for Cybercab, a two-seat compact car with butterfly doors. While the prototype he first unveiled in late 2024 lacked a steering wheel or pedals, Tesla’s board chair Robyn Denholm told Bloomberg News in October that the company will sell the car with those components if required by regulators.

Tesla shares rose 1.5% as of 9:12 a.m. before regular trading in New York Friday, recovering some gains following six consecutive declines over the final trading days of 2025. The stock advanced 11% last year.