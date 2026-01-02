This day in history: LaGuardia Airport bombing kills 11, puts nation on alert. SPD investigate ‘baffling’ murder, assault cases

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Security was tightened at Spokane International Airport in the wake of a bombing at LaGuardia Airport in New York that killed 11.

The bomb had been hidden in a LaGuardia storage locker.

“Keys were removed Wednesday from coin-operated baggage lockers at Spokane International Airport and persons wanting to use the lockers must be cleared through security personnel,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

Security officers at all U.S. airports were alerted to “be on their toes” after the LaGuardia incident, although a Spokane officials said he did not anticipate further security crackdowns.

“Because of our size, we have a relatively well-covered facility,” he said.

(Spokane Daily Chronicle archives)

From 1926: Police were investigating “one of the most baffling cases in the (local) crime annals,” the Spokane Chronicle wrote.

It was actually two cases: a murder case and an assault on the only man who had witnessed the murder.

Early one morning, Steve Jureich, 50, had been found dead on the sidewalk near Main Street and Bernard Avenue.

Frank Roxburg had been in his apartment just above the scene when he said he heard someone shout, ”Police!” and saw a man he believed was Jureich staggering on the sidewalk. Then he saw two men approach Jureich and hit him.

He told police his story. The next day, someone assaulted Roxburg in front of the Pantages Theater, hustled him into a car. robbed him and released him back onto the street.

Roxburg believed it was an attempt to intimidate him, He feared his unknown assailants might try again.

Later, police arrested two men in connection with Jureich’s death, but no arrests had been made in the Roxburg assault.