Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher E. Curl and Krista N. Pickens, both of Spokane.

Brian G. Wolf, of Portland, and Sierra C. Little, of Gresham, Ore.

Damien D. Simanovicki, of Clayton, and Aubrianna L. Sprague, of Spokane Valley.

Dallin A. S. Jolstead, of Newman Lake, and London J. Merchant, of Spokane.

Vernon J. Blomquist and Susan S. Cardon, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Bank of Omaha v. Lori Obergh, money claimed owed.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Carlos Chavez, et al., restitution of premises.

Speck Property Management v. Aryanna Blackburn, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Christopher Mazar, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Diana Dotsenko, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Benjamin Nachlas, money claimed owed.

Marco P. Garnica v. Jeffrey Ward, complaint for damages.

Carly M. Cannon and Daniel P. Cannon v. Slava Mishin, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brewer, Latia A. and Okorefe, Samson O.

Dale, Victoria M. and Tylor J.

Petty, Hannah M. and Dustin R.

Fetcho, Jill R. and Matthew G.

Jones, Charles W., III and McKenna, Morgan E.

Haynes, Taren R. and Kassandra N.

McDermid, Lila K. and Timothy M.

Montgomery, Mackenzie M. and Matt T.

Robben, Steven and Julie

Stout, Amanda and Timothy

Baugh, Keri A. and Villarroel, Felipe S. B.

Legal separations granted

Keys, Louis L. and Getty, Sabrina M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Joshua J. Tulley, 20; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Caleb Runnfeldt, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Lucas J. Cook, 36; $700 fine, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Leif A. Ashworth, 29; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Tristan W. Swindle, 30; four months in jail, after being found guilty of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Larry L. and Shanna S. Parker, Deer Park; debts of $240,274.

Marie J. and Tim Reid, Moses Lake; debts of $382,038.

Dionte J. and Brittany A. Berry, Spokane; debts of $63,076.

Steven C. and Debra L. Gustafson, Spokane Valley; debts of $545,237.

Jill A. Rucker, Spokane; debts of $39,899.

Pholnalie S. Leng, Spokane; debts of $93,186.

Shani G. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $11,788.

Ryan M. and Cheryl E. Moser, Spokane; debts of $650,761.

Jaxon S. Porterfield, Pullman; debts of $79,157.

Lana J. Baum, Spokane; debts of $102,889.

Marcus A. Culler, Moses Lake; debts of $43,485.

Joshua J. Jonquet, Rockford; debts of $118,596.

Flor C. Quintero, Spokane; debts of $366,143.

Michael A. McKay, Spokane; debts of $1,534,964.

El Tambor, LLC, Chewelah; debts of $159,944.

El Zaino, LLC, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $241,756.

Wage-earner petitions

Seth Burnett, Cheney; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Caleb I. Nedrow, 23; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Trevor T. Evans, 54; eight days in jail with credit given for three days served, five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, third-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Thomas L. Holme, 50; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 18 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Travis A. Varozza, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, four counts of harassment.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Natanya J. O’Neill, 50; $500 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.