When is the first full moon of 2026? See why it’s called a Wolf Moon.

Melina Khan USA Today

Get ready to cry wolf for the first full moon of 2026.

The first full moon of the year falls on Jan. 3 this year, according to NASA. On this day, the near side of the moon is fully illuminated as it sits opposite the sun in its orbit around Earth.

A January full moon is traditionally called a Wolf Moon, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

According to ‌NASA, January’s full moon will also be a supermoon, a phenomenon that causes the moon to ‌appear slightly bigger and brighter than average.

The Wolf ‌Moon also kicks off a year of major lunar events − 2026 will also see a total lunar eclipse in March and a partial lunar eclipse in August.

When is the first full moon of 2026? Peak time?

The first ​full moon of 2026, called a Wolf Moon, will ‌be on Saturday, Jan. 3.

It ⁠will peak just after 5 a.m. EST, according to Farmers’ Almanac, Moon Phase Today and Time and Date.

Why is January’s ‌full moon called a Wolf Moon?

Each full moon of the year has a nickname used by astrologers and publications like the Farmers’ Almanac and Old Farmer’s Almanac. The January ‌full moon is traditionally called a Wolf Moon.

The name “Wolf Moon” is believed to be rooted in indigenous, Celtic or Old English culture. One plausible explanation for the origin of the name is that wolves were ‌more likely to be heard ​howling ‌during mid-winter, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Wolf Moon will also be a supermoon

The first full moon of 2026 is also a supermoon.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at the moon’s closest ‌point to Earth in its monthly orbit. As a result, it looks bigger and brighter than normal, according to NASA.

Full moon dates for 2026

The moon will be ​full on the following dates in 2026, according to the Farmers’ Almanac: