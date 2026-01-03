Key matchup: Improved LMU guard Jan Vide enters Gonzaga matchup after career-high outing

Jan Vide didn’t see any floor time for UCLA when Gonzaga matched up with the Bruins in the 2023 Maui Invitational. Vide was part of Loyola Marymount’s rotation in two West Coast Conference games against the Zags last season, but totaled just 12 points in those contests.

The junior point guard should have a much bigger say in how things play out in his fourth career matchup with Mark Few’s team on Sunday at McCarthey Athletic Center (6 p.m., KAYU FOX 28).

Vide might be a candidate for most improved player in the WCC if the league handed out that award, but the former Bruin’s year-to-year growth has nonetheless been a huge factor in LMU’s 10-6 start to the season.

A product of Domzale, Slovenia, Vide has doubled his scoring and assist numbers since becoming a full-time starter for sixth-year LMU coach Stan Johnson. Vide, who averaged 6.3 points and 2.4 assists in 32 bench appearances last season, is up to 14.2 ppg and 4.9 apg and just scored a career-high 28 points in the Lions’ 78-76 loss at Washington State on Friday.

Vide’s boosted his field goal percentage from 47.2% to 54.8% this season and his 3-point percentage has improved from 22.2% to 53.8%, albeit on limited attempts.

The 6-foot-6 junior gives LMU a size advantage in Sunday’s point guard matchup, regardless of whether it’s 6-foot Braeden Smith or 6-foot-3 Mario Saint-Supery starting for the Zags. Vide should be familiar with Saint-Supery, considering both played for youth club teams in Spain’s ACB league during the same time period.

Vide and Gonzaga sophomore center Ismaila Diagne were youth teammates at Real Madrid, winning the 2023 EuroLeague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament, where Vide was named MVP. Saint-Supery, a native of Spain, played for hometown club Unicaja Baloncesto and routinely competed against Real Madrid.

It’s possible the Zags go in a different direction with the Vide matchup and stick Smith/Saint-Supery on 6-foot-2 guard Myron Amey Jr. In that case, one of Gonzaga’s longer wing players – Steele Venters, Emmanuel Innocenti, Tyon Grant-Foster or Jalen Warley – would likely be the primary defender on Vide.