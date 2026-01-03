The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Richmond at Fordham USA

10 a.m.: FAU at Tulane ESPN2

10 a.m.: UAB at South Florida ESPNU

11 a.m.: Marquette at UConn NBC

2 p.m.: Bradley at Murray State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Oregon St. at the Arena ESPN+

5 p.m.: Washington at Indiana Big Ten Network

6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga Fox 28

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: George Mason at VCU CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Stanford at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Cal at NC State KSKN

Noon: Ole Miss at Texas ESPN2

Noon: Baylor at Iowa State ESPN

Noon: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+

1 p.m.: Washington State at Seattle U ESPN+

2 p.m.: LSU at Vanderbilt ESPN

Football, college, DIII championship

5 p.m.: Wisconsin-River Falls vs. North Central College ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Houston CBS

10 a.m.: Dallas at New York Giants Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver CBS

1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh NBC

Hockey, World Junior Championships

1:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Finland vs. Sweden NHL Network

5:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Czechia vs. Canada NHL Network

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, club men

7 a.m.: EFL Championship: Wrexham at Derby County CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Sunderland NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC Sports

Speed skating

1 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: WSU vs. Oregon St. at the Arena 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

Noon: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 101.5-FM

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change