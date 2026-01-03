On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Richmond at Fordham USA
10 a.m.: FAU at Tulane ESPN2
10 a.m.: UAB at South Florida ESPNU
11 a.m.: Marquette at UConn NBC
2 p.m.: Bradley at Murray State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Oregon St. at the Arena ESPN+
5 p.m.: Washington at Indiana Big Ten Network
6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga Fox 28
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: George Mason at VCU CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Stanford at North Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Cal at NC State KSKN
Noon: Ole Miss at Texas ESPN2
Noon: Baylor at Iowa State ESPN
Noon: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+
1 p.m.: Washington State at Seattle U ESPN+
2 p.m.: LSU at Vanderbilt ESPN
Football, college, DIII championship
5 p.m.: Wisconsin-River Falls vs. North Central College ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Houston CBS
10 a.m.: Dallas at New York Giants Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver CBS
1:25 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh NBC
Hockey, World Junior Championships
1:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Finland vs. Sweden NHL Network
5:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Czechia vs. Canada NHL Network
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, club men
7 a.m.: EFL Championship: Wrexham at Derby County CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Liverpool USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Sunderland NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC Sports
Speed skating
1 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: WSU vs. Oregon St. at the Arena 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
Noon: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 101.5-FM
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change