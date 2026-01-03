Trump says U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela during transition after U.S. raid captured Maduro

By Washington Post staff

CARACAS, Venezuela – President Donald Trump said Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago Club that the United States will control Venezuela for an unspecified period after a U.S. operation captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

“We are going to run the country. But till such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” he said, immediately raising questions about whether U.S. military personnel will be deployed to Venezuela.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are aboard the USS Iwo Jima and bound for New York after they were captured by U.S. forces and removed from Venezuela by helicopter, Trump said.

Trump said there was no American loss of life or equipment in the overnight operation in Venezuela. The Venezuelan military was “rendered powerless” by U.S. forces, Trump said at the start of his news conference on the overnight military operations that captured Maduro. Trump alluded to a potential attack on Venezuela’s electrical grid, saying “the lights of Caracas were largely turned off” by the United States.

Overnight, explosions shook multiple locations across Caracas, including at key military facilities, and aircraft were seen flying over the Venezuelan capital. Trump said the U.S. had prepared to mount a second-wave attack in Venezuela but that he doubted it would be needed.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement Saturday morning that Maduro and his wife were facing federal charges in the Southern District of New York, where Maduro was indicted in March 2020 on narco-terrorism charges. Trump has accused him of heading a narco-trafficking gang that is flooding the U.S. with illicit drugs - a claim Maduro denies.

Loud blasts jolted the area around the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda air base in the eastern Caracas community of La Carlota early Saturday, nearby residents said, causing smoke to rise from one of the air base’s hangars. One woman with a clear view of the base from her apartment said the detonations were “deafening.” Residents in several parts of the city, including near La Carlota, reported power outages.

Trump’s remarks that the United States will need to “run” Venezuela immediately raise questions whether he will order U.S. military deployments to provide security. Such operations have a history of being unpredictable and dangerous for U.S. forces involved.

New Maduro indictment details alleged conspiracy to flood U.S. with cocaine

The Justice Department unsealed a new indictment against Maduro and his wife Saturday morning, alleging that they illegally enriched themselves as they conspired to flood the United States with cocaine.

The charging document, known as a superseding indictment, contains the same four counts that were filed against Maduro and members of his inner circle in 2020. But the new indictment also charges Maduro’s wife, who was not a defendant in the original case. The superseding indictment also charges Maduro’s son, Nicolás Ernesto Maduro, who was not a defendant in the 2020 document.

The United States launched military strikes in the South American country overnight and captured Maduro and his wife, putting them on track to face charges in U.S. court. Other co-defendants were not captured and are considered fugitives who will not appear in U.S. court unless they are captured or turn themselves in.

The superseding indictment says that Maduro is not the legally elected president of Venezuela - a position the U.S. and many other countries have maintained at least since 2024 when independent observers reported that the opposition candidate overwhelmingly won the vote against Maduro. According to the indictment, Maduro and his inner circle worked with international drug traffickers to transform Venezuela into a hub for moving massive amounts of cocaine to the United States.

“This cycle of narcotics-based corruption lines the pockets of Venezuelan officials and their families while also benefiting violent narco-terrorists who operate with impunity on Venezuelan soil and who help produce, protect, and transport tons of cocaine to the United States,” the indictment says.

CIA had source inside Maduro’s government, providing information on location

The CIA had a source within the Venezuelan government that provided the U.S. spy agency with information on Maduro’s movements and location, leading to the U.S. Special Operations raid that captured the Venezuelan leader and his wife, said people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

No other details are known about the source, or their current whereabouts. The identities of foreign assets working covertly for U.S. intelligence are among the CIA’s most closely guarded secrets.

The spy agency did not play a direct role in the raid to capture Maduro, which was carried out by elite Army Delta Force commandos, a person familiar with the matter said.

The CIA “had a small team clandestinely on the ground starting in August that was able to provide extraordinary insight into Maduro’s pattern of life that made grabbing him seamless,” the source familiar said. They and others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details of the operation.

The Venezuela strategy was coordinated among White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, with sometimes-daily phone calls and meetings among themselves and with President Donald Trump, the person said.

The CIA had surged resources to the region in recent months, including intelligence-gathering assets and, more recently, elite paramilitary units who often work with their U.S. military counterparts.

The New York Times first reported the existence of the CIA source inside Maduro’s government.

European criticism

While charging that Maduro had undermined Venezuelans’ right to “self-determination,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in a statement that the U.S. operation “contravenes the principle of the non-use of force that underpins international law … no lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside.”

Apparently connecting the Venezuela operation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Barrot said that the “growing number of violations of this principle” by permanent members of the U.N. Security Council “will have grave consequences for global security, sparing no one.”