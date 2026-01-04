Lauren Necochea: Idaho built our schools to life kids up. Trump is pulling the rug out.

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Lauren Necochea

Idaho is building community schools because they work. This evidence-based model is linked to better attendance, fewer disciplinary problems, and stronger academic outcomes. But now the Trump regime has canceled the grant Idaho schools earned to expand community schools across our state.

When a family is facing eviction, when a job loss means there’s no money for school clothes, or when the grocery budget doesn’t stretch to the end of the month, kids feel that stress every day. It shows up in the classroom and it shows up in learning. Community schools help schools respond early, not after a student falls behind. They connect families to trusted local nonprofits, bring parents into their children’s education, and expand learning opportunities.

The United Way of Treasure Valley runs the grant on the ground and helps districts staff the program. The funding supports about 60 full-time community school coordinators in 47 mostly rural schools. These coordinators connect families to food assistance, health care, mental health support, and after-school programs.

So why end it?

Because the Trump regime is using the same wrecking-ball approach to education we have seen all year. It is hollowing out the U.S. Department of Education and ending programs communities rely on. Earlier this year, Trump and Musk delayed federal school funding until Democratic attorneys general sued and 10 Republican U.S. senators demanded the money be released. Neither of Idaho’s senators signed that letter.

In a pathetic attempt to justify cutting off community schools, the regime is waving around a few words in old grant paperwork about diversity, equity, and inclusion, the far right’s favorite boogeyman.

Here is the impact.

In American Falls, community school coordinators expanded preschool access, after-school learning, mental health services, and workforce partnerships. Superintendent Randy Jensen says the district relied on more than $1 million a year from this grant and is scrambling to salvage a fraction of what they built.

In the Moscow School District, two full-time community school coordinator positions will be eliminated. The district’s Family HUB, which has provided essentials like clothing, school supplies, books, toiletries, and referrals to community help, is in serious jeopardy. Enrichment learning experiences are being cut, and health support hours are being reduced.

The United Way of Treasure Valley is appealing the decision. Superintendents and trustees are speaking out for the kids they serve.

What’s missing is leadership from our elected officials. Gov. Brad Little and Idaho’s Republican legislative leaders have yet to publicly condemn the decision. Idaho’s congressional delegation could pressure the Department of Education to restore funding, back the appeal, and fight for the districts they represent. Instead, they stay quiet.

Let’s elect leaders who believe supporting kids matters and who are not afraid to say so.

Rep. Lauren Necochea represents the 19th district of Idaho, which includes a portion of Boise. She is the Idaho Democratic Party Chair.