Seahawks, tackle Charles Cross agree to terms on four-year extension

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks have taken care of one significant piece of their offseason to-do list, agreeing to terms on a four-year, $104.4 million contract extension with left tackle Charles Cross that includes $75 million guaranteed.

A source confirmed to the Seattle Times that the deal is expected to be completed.

The NFL Network first reported the terms of the deal, which is the largest for a non-quarterback in team history.

Cross will get $40.5 million in Year 1, according to the NFL Network.

The deal would make him the fourth-highest paid left tackle in the NFL, according to Spotrac.com behind Rashawn Slater of the Chargers ($28.5 million), Tristan Wirfs of Tampa Bay ($28.125 million) and Trent Williams of the 49ers ($27.555).

Cross’ average per year is just about that of Christian Darrisaw of the Vikings, who signed a four-year deal at an average of $26 million in July. That deal was likely the floor for what Cross hoped to get from the Seahawks.

Cross, the ninth overall pick of the 2022 draft, had been set to play the 2026 season on a fifth-year option that would have paid him $17.56 million.

But it was felt all along that the real goal for both sides was an extension that would lock him up well into the future.

That got done as the calendar turned to 2026, a time when teams often begin to sign extensions with players as their salary cap and cash budgets also begin to take shape.

Cross, who turned 25 in November, has started 62 games in four seasons for Seattle, giving the Seahawks stability at what is generally viewed as the most important position on the offensive line.

Cross missed the last three games of the 2025 season with a hamstring injury suffered against the Colts, but coach Mike Macdonald said following Saturday’s win over the 49ers that he is “optimistic” Cross will make it back for the first game in the playoffs, which will come in the divisional round.

The Seahawks in September signed right tackle Abraham Lucas, who was the 72nd pick of the 2022 draft, to a three-year extension worth up to $46 million, locking up both of Seattle’s tackles for most of the rest of the decade.

The agreement with Cross kicks off what will eventually be a busy off-season of attempting to sign players to extensions.

Other members of the rookie class of 2022 who can become free agents at the end of the season include rush end Boye Mafe, running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen.

And beginning on Monday NFL teams can begin negotiating with players from the draft class of 2023, a group for Seattle that includes cornerback Devon Witherspoon, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, rush end Derick Hall and running back Zach Charbonnet.

The Seahawks are also expected to try to re-sign receiver Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired in a trade with the Saints in November and can become a free agent.