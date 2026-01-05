Hyundai Motor Group plans to deploy humanoid robots at US factory beginning 2028

By Heekyong Yang Reuters

Hyundai Motor Group plans to deploy humanoid robots at its U.S. manufacturing plant in Georgia starting in 2028, marking a step toward automating higher-risk and repetitive manufacturing tasks, the South Korean company said.

Hyundai unveiled the production version of the Atlas humanoid robot, developed by its unit Boston Dynamics, at the Consumer Electronics Show ‌in Las Vegas.

The company did not disclose the volume or cost of the robots, ‌but said in a statement it aims ‌to roll out adoption across all of its manufacturing sites as part of a push into “physical AI”.

The robots will initially carry out parts sequencing tasks from 2028, with applications expanding gradually ​as safety and quality benefits are validated, it ‌said.

By 2030, Hyundai said ⁠Atlas robots were expected to move into component assembly with a longer-term plan to take on tasks involving ‌heavy loads, repetitive motions and complex operations across production sites.

The robots are designed to reduce physical strain on workers by taking on higher-risk and ‌repetitive tasks, laying the groundwork for broader commercial use in industrial settings, it said.

At Hyundai Motor’s affiliate Kia Corp, the labour union last year called to establish a body to ‌address potential labour rights ​issues ‌in preparation for the AI era, as workers raised concerns about expanding automation.

The company expects humanoid robots to become the largest segment of the physical artificial intelligence market, which ‌refers to AI systems embedded in hardware that collect real-world data and make autonomous decisions, spanning areas such as robotics, smart factories and ​autonomous driving.

Atlas features human-scale hands with tactile sensing and has the ability to lift up to 110 pounds, according to Hyundai.

The robot can operate autonomously and is designed to function in industrial environments ⁠ranging from minus 68 degrees farenheit to 104 degrees ​fahrenheit.

Hyundai said it is accelerating development in this area through ⁠partnerships with global AI leaders, including a collaboration with Nvidia and Google, aimed at improving safety, efficiency and real-world deployment.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed Davies)