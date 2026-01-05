This day in history: Riders miffed by 10-cent bus fare increase. Feds stage nighttime Prohibition raid

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Bus fares in Spokane jumped from 25 cents to 35 cents, and passengers were not happy.

“I think it’s rather dumb,” one passenger, 19, said.

“I don’t see why they’re increasing rates and cutting the service,” another said.

“I still wouldn’t mind paying 35 cents if they’d be on time,” a Spokane Community College student said. “The bus is late, so I’m going to be late for classes. What a way to start a new quarter.”

Over at the bus garage, the story was different. The transit system manager was “all smiles in telling how the fare increases and service cutbacks had been implemented without a hitch.”

(Spokane Daily Chronicle archives)

From 1926: Four federal Prohibition officers staged a nighttime raid on a shack 3 miles north of Newman Lake and came back with a 75-gallon still, 1,000 gallons of mash and five prisoners.

The officers said they took three men and two women by surprise as they were unloading moonshine-making supplies from an REO truck.

The still was “one of the largest ever taken by the federal office.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1896: German newspaper Die Presse reports Wilhelm Röntgen’s discovery of X-rays and their application in medical diagnoses.

1919: German Workers’ Party forms, precursor to the National Socialist Workers’ Party, also known as the Nazi Party.

2024: Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 makes an emergency landing in Portland after a door plug detached midflight, prompting the FAA to ground all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft and the NTSB to open an investigation.