This state had the most lightning strikes last year, says a new report

By Matthew Cappucci Washington Post

Florida has long been regarded as the lightning capital of the United States – but it may have competition. A new report by environmental consulting firm AEM found that Oklahoma was the nation’s lightning hot spot last year, with approximately 73 flashes per square mile, while Florida was bumped down to second place.

The group used data from its lightning detection network, an array of 1,800 sensors, counting more than 88.4 million lightning flashes across the United States in 2025. Most of the flashes featured multiple pulses, or flickers of charge – with about 430 million lightning pulses in 2025.

Behind Oklahoma and Florida, Louisiana and Kansas came in third and fourth place, respectively.

Part of the reason Oklahoma took the top spot came down to a high number of mesoscale convective systems. Those are large, sprawling thunderstorm complexes and squall lines that are often as wide as 100 miles or more. A wider storm means a more expansive and dynamic horizontal electric field, which tend to be prolific producers of lightning.

Florida, meanwhile, gets a seemingly nonstop barrage of summertime pulse-type storms, or individual storm cells that usually bubble up in the afternoon. Each one delivers a few hundred lightning strikes before dissipating an hour or two later, but they add up over time.

This year, severe weather over the central and southern Plains drove more lightning to eke out Florida’s long-standing top spot. Last year, Florida was drier than average during the summer, whereas Oklahoma saw its 11th-wettest summer in the past 131 years. That same busy pattern meant lots of lightning.

Kay County, Oklahoma, also proved to be the nation’s most lightning-prone county in 2025. The county, which borders Kansas along Interstate 35, averaged 123.4 flashes per square mile, according to the new report.

Texas, meanwhile, tallied the greatest sheer number of strikes – partly due to its large size, but it’s also an indicator of its storm-prone nature. The state logged 13 million flashes (bolts of lightning – not pulses). That’s about 1.3 million more than average.

As a whole, the nation ran about 9.8 % lightning flashes above last year.

The report also focused on specific tourist-sites and airports. Chicago’s Millennium Park was exposed to more than 11,000 lightning flashes, according to the report. And Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport – the busiest airport in the world – dealt with 10,000 flashes.

Tiger Stadium (Detroit), Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) and the Cotton Bowl (Dallas-Fort Worth) were also the three most lightning-prone stadiums, according to the report.

AEM also found a strong correlation between expansive, high-impact severe weather and lightning activity.

The report pointed to a devastating tornado outbreak in Arkansas that coincided with the state’s highest lightning activity in April. In Wisconsin, a May 15 peak of lightning activity “marked the start of a billion-dollar tornado and storm event.” And in Texas, its peak lightning day on May 26 coincided with disastrous storms.

There were 21 known lightning fatalities in the United States in 2025. That’s on par with the annual average of 20, according to John Jensenius, a meteorologist who operates the National Lightning Safety Council.

“Florida led the nation with 4 fatalities followed by North Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, New Jersey, and Colorado, each with 2 fatalities,” Jensenius wrote in an email. “The remaining lightning deaths occurred in Mississippi, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico.”