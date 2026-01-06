Snowy, slushy Spokane: System finally brings more winter weather

Spokane is turning in its rainy skies for snow clouds.

The city could have more than an inch of snow on the ground by Wednesday evening, said Ken Daniel, a National Weather Service meteorologist. But a measly inch won’t seem like much compared to the feet of snow expected to fall on nearby mountain passes.

“Mountain passes are obviously a constant concern this time of year,” Daniel said Tuesday. “Stevens and Snoqualmie are expecting lots of snow, and Lookout Pass could see 12 to 20 inches of snow between now and Thursday.”

Snoqualmie Pass, Washington state’s main crossing across the Cascade Range, will likely have anywhere from 12 to 36 inches of snow between now and Thursday evening, Daniel said. Stevens Pass is expected to get several feet of snow, Daniel said.

Spokane and Spokane Valley are likely to have a mix of snow and rain Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall and snow on the ground will be very location dependent, Daniel said, with areas of higher elevation like Spokane’s South Hill getting more snow than others. Locals in Spokane and the Valley can anticipate getting at least an inch of snow on Wednesday evening, Daniel said.

On Tuesday around noon, the National Weather Service in Spokane released a Winter Weather Advisory alerting the public to expect 8 to 15 inches of snow in altitudes above 3,000 feet and 2 to 5 inches below 3,000 feet on Schweitzer Mountain Road, Clark Fork, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Sandpoint, Eastport and Athol.

Drivers should be cautious of ice on the road on Wednesday and Thursday, Daniel said.

“It’s winter, so folks out there should be ready to encounter snow and winter conditions during their travels,” Daniel said.

By the weekend, the forecast calls for a high-pressure system to build across the Inland Northwest, leading to drier conditions.