Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John W. Frack, of Newman Lake, and Penny A. Davis, of Spokane.

Jeremy M. Turk and Elizabeth M. Evergreen, both of Spokane.

Jonathan M. Bloom and Jessica L. Hunton, both of Spokane.

Thomas A. Zimmerman, of Coeur d’Alene, and Shavonne A. Bergey, of Sagle, Idaho.

David W. T. Gilbert and Amelia R. Lopez, both of Spokane Valley.

Darin A. Reynolds and Veronica D. Henry, both of Spokane.

Eric B. Beaty and Vanessa K. Schultz, both of Spokane.

Brian R. Surdez and Jamie L. Barton, both of Spokane.

Milton D. A. Thompson, of Spokane, and Amanda M. Fyhrie, of Cheney.

Joshua P. Taylor and Carlee E. Joppa, both of Seattle.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

El Estero LLC v. Nicole Evans, restitution of premises.

Toris Place LLC v. Blake Payne, restitution of premises.

Indian Trail LLC v. Travis Williams, restitution of premises.

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Scott Randall, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Michael Bauer, restitution of premises.

JMTDH LLC v. Wyatt Fernandez, restitution of premises.

Anchor Cove Park LLC v. Taylor Reilly, restitution of premises.

Starlight 2 LLC v. Jacob Doyle, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kubik, Chad M. and Aubrey M.

Lyman, Ara and Swanstrom, Jonathan S.

Reeves, Geoffrey N. and Rebecka L.

Isaacson, Melissa S. and Benjamin

Chase, Samantha and Fazzari, Suzanne

Dunn, Fawn and Shawn

Knight, Sequoia and Maurice A., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Noah T. Lewis, 22; 20 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Ethan S. J. Houser, 26; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Sheldon N. George, 29; nine months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

William H. McBride, 47; $2,239.26 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Anthony R. Gallo, 33; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Elijah K. T. Martinez, also known as Elijah K. King and Elijah K. Martinez, 38; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding a law enforcement vessel.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jesse R. Durnford, 33; $990.50 fine, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Izaak D. Erwert, 30; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Roberta R. Calkins, 58; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jeffrey W. Alderman, Jr., 45; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Marcus A. Andren, 20; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.