Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Denis O. Kambolo and Chancelle K. Kapinga, both of Spokane Valley.

Eleni K. Holmes and Kacey L. Jones, both of Cheney.

Ilija W. Markovic and Amber D. Weilert, both of Mead.

Paul A. Rouse and Arlana A. Nielsen, both of Spokane.

William K. Maupin and Sierra P. Morris, both of Spokane.

Logan P. Sachs and Isis C. Deguerio Taylor, both of Spokane.

James P. Mahoney and Aryn L. Fields, both of Spokane.

Austin M. Holzer and Jennica L. Olvera, both of Spokane.

Drew G. Wallace and Diana L. Nipp, both of Post Falls.

Bavenjit S. Thandi and Lanequa L. A. Jones, both of Spokane.

Shane M. McGowan and Patricia L. Bartell, both of Spokane.

Daniel C. Montano and Lazaria A. Johnson, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brooks, Natalie and Sowers, Daniel

Rhodes, Floyd N., III and Rhosetta R.

Sahebezada, Palwasha and Najibullah

Gordon, Brandi M. and Franklin M.

Johnson, Ryan M. and Carrie L.

Kapon, Cortney and Kailey

Hegel, Stephanie and Dustin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkgren

Jackson A. Williams, 27; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, harassment and third-degree domestic theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathaniel K. Bartch, 44; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Solon Z. Bennett, 41; 41 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Kash A. Channing, 29; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Hailey D. Davis, 34; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kale R. Dotson, 30; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Amy J. Hobbs, 51; 18 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Ryan D. Lawrence, 45; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Chloe M. Melton, 23; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

William M. Moss, 30; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Zachary N. Pittman, 37; $250 fine, reckless driving.

Lester V. Priest, 38; 16 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Pierre D. Rhodes, 28; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Kathy L. Southern, 57; 15 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Jordan A. Spooner, 29; 13 days in jail, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

Sydney N. Sumerlin, 31; 14 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kyle R. Johnson, 32; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Nathan P. Lamb, 30; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Maureen G. Mortlock, 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.