Arts Wrap: ‘Geezers,’ the Klondike and clean comedy part of local weekend lineup

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Ignite! Readers Theater puts on ‘Geezers’ at Spokane Civic

In Tommy Lee Johnston’s “Geezers,” audiences meet a cast of seniors enjoying their days in a retirement home. Throwing new, albeit painfully shy, energy into the mix is Jack, a 27-year-old who has recently started working at the retirement home, helping the residents with their daily needs.

It’s become obvious fairly quickly though that the “geezers” are the ones helping Jack. Through their guidance, he learns that he has to leave his comfort zone if he wishes to achieve anything in life.

An Ignite! Readers Theater Booklight production, “Geezers” is about growth, wisdom, learning, loving, life and death.

The play runs Friday through Sunday at Spokane Civic Theatre and is directed by Barry K. Brathovde.

“Geezers” stars Karen Brathovde, Deborah Brooks, Mark Hodgson, Cayla Hoke, David Kappus, Pam Kingsley, Charlie Ladd, William Marlowe, Beth Oltman, Fenris Robinson and Jennifer Simmons.

Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. Tickets, $10, are available through spokanecivictheatre.com.

‘The Klondike’ showcases Gold Rush in video, live performance

When news of gold found in the Yukon spread in 1897, thousands of miners left their homes in hopes of striking it rich. One of those miners was Bess, a young woman who risked everything looking for wealth and a fresh start in a time of turmoil, dealing with “snow, solitude and sexism” to build a life of her own

A solo performer as well as archival footage come together to tell Bess’ story. The performance, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave. in Sandpoint, details the Yukon Gold Rush and Seattle’s boomtown past as well.

“Living Voices – The Klondike” is presented by the Pend Oreille Arts Council and was developed in partnership with the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Seattle.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. Tickets are available through panida.org.

Collin Moulton brings family laughs to Spokane Comedy Club

Clean comedy is a tough balance to find. Go too far in one direction, and it seems as if you’re a children’s performer. Go too far in the other and, well, you’re not a clean comedian anymore.

After more than 20 years working as a touring comedian, Collin Moulton has managed to walk that tightrope, writing jokes and telling stories that you can listen to with members of your family without feeling like you want to disappear underneath the table.

Moulton headlined the Spokane Comedy Club on Thursday and will continue his show on Friday and Saturday.

His 2018 release “Collin Cleans Up Well” earned him the title of Comedian of the Month on Laugh USA Sirius XM 98 and Album of the Month on Raw Dog. Moulton released “Lesser of the Two Evils” in 2019.

In 2022, Moulton released his Dry Bar comedy special “The Anti Animal Vegan,” which has since garnered more than 2 million views on YouTube. He has also released a special on Showtime and has appeared on Nickelodeon and “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

Moulton performs at 7 and 9:25 each night at the 315 W. Sprague Ave. club.

Tickets, ranging from $22.99 to $31.99 are available through spokanecomedyclub.com.