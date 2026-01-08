The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Toledo CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Akron at Bowling Green CBS Sports

7 p.m.: UNLV at Colorado State CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Memphis NBA TV

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers NBA TV

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Rose at Vinyl TNT / truTV

5:45 p.m.: Hive at Breeze TNT / truTV

Football, College Football Playoff semifinal

4:30 p.m.: Peach Bowl: Oregon vs. Indiana ESPN

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at Chicago NHL Network

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria Victory+

Soccer, Bundesliga

11:30 a.m.: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Football, College Football Playoff

4:30 p.m.: CFP semifinal: Oregon vs. Indiana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPN

9 a.m.: Kansas at West Virginia Fox 28

9 a.m.: VCU at George Mason ESPNU

9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami ESPN2

9 a.m.: Boston College at Louisville KSKN

9 a.m.: Fordham at St. Bonaventure USA

9:30 a.m.: DePaul at UConn TNT

10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan CBS

10 a.m.: Houston at Baylor NBC Sports

11 a.m.: SMU at Duke ESPN

11 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2

11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Davidson USA

11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1

11 a.m.: Georgia Southern at South Alabama ESPNU

11:15 a.m.: Stanford at Virginia KSKN

11:30 a.m.: Villanova at Marquette TNT

Noon: Loyola Chicago at George Washington CBS Sports

Noon: Kansas State at Arizona State NBC Sports

1 p.m.: Arizona at TCU ESPN

1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Saint Louis at La Salle USA

1 p.m.: Jackson State at Alabama State ESPNU

1 p.m.: Providence at Xavier FS1

2 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington ESPN+

2 p.m.: Montana State at Idaho ESPN+

3 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn ESPN

3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley ESPNU

3 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown FS1

3 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame ESPN2

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Colorado CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Texas at Alabama ESPN

5 p.m.: Maryland at UCLA Fox 28

5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: BYU at Utah ESPN

8 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

Noon: Santa Clara at Washington State ESPN+

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana ESPN+

1 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Phantom at Lunar Owls truTV

5:45 p.m.: Mist at Laces truTV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Hula Bowl All-Star game CBS Sports

Football, high school

10 a.m.: Navy All-American Bowl NBC

Football, NFL wild card

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Carolina Fox 28

5 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago Prime Video

Golf

7 a.m.: LIV Golf Promotions FS1

Gymnastics, college

1 p.m.: Sprouts Farmers Market Quad Meet ABC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: Florida at Ottawa NHL Network

4 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina KSKN

Hockey, WHL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria Victory+

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

2 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL wild card

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Carolina 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago 92.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa Fox 28

9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond USA

10 a.m.: Memphis at FAU ESPN2

Noon: North Texas at Wichita State ESPNU

Noon: Wright State at Oakland ESPN2

2 p.m.: Cincinnati at UCF ESPN2

3 p.m.: Ohio State at Washington Peacock

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: George Mason at George Washington CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Villanova at Providence truTV

10 a.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame ESPN

10 a.m.: Louisiana Tech at Liberty ESPNU

11 a.m.: UConn at Creighton truTV

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville KSKN

11 a.m.: Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago USA

11 a.m.: Duquesne at VCU CBS Sports

Noon: Texas at LSU ESPN

2 p.m.: Duke at Stanford ESPN

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Rose truTV

5:45 p.m.: Vinyl at Hive truTV

Football, NFL wild card

10 a.m.: Buffalo at Jacksonville CBS

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia Fox 28

5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at New England NBC

Golf

7 a.m.: LIV Golf Promotions FS1

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: New Jersey at Winnipeg NHL Network

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at San Jose NHL Network

Horse racing

Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, FA Cup

6 a.m.: Arsenal at Portsmouth ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL wild card

10 a.m.: Buffalo at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change