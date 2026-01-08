Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher B. Archer and Josephine A. McLemore, both of Deer Park.

Philip A. M. Chantry and Kylie R. Colvin, both of Chewelah.

Robert M. Hunter and Sienna M. Jacobsen, both of Spokane.

Egor V. Demin, of Spokane, and Piper T. Alden, of Spokane Valley.

Connor L. Abner and Jacqueline J. Elkinwor, both of Spokane.

Carl W. Lindsey, of Spokane Valley, and Rachelle L. Tafoya, of Spokane.

Roy J. Picou and Brittani A. Neuman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Jason Farmer, restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Kimberly Jones, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Layla Ikahihifo, et al., restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Andrew Barnhart, restitution of premises.

Holy Names Family Housing LLC v. Jessika Shelton, restitution of premises.

Wall Chelan LLC v. Nikkole Lindsay, restitution of premises.

VOA W. Third LLC v. Janace Manuel, restitution of premises.

Veronica L. Douglas and Roby Douglas v. Providence Health and Services-Wash., Providence Spokane Inland and Neurosurgery and Spine Center, Inland Neurosurgery and Spine Associates, Spokane Emergency Physicians, P.S., Brooks T. Laselle, MD, Justin R. Racht, MD and Jonathan Carlson, MD, complaint for damages.

Maria Lopez Covarrubias v. Develle D. Tschache, complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McKee, Jill A. and Craig, David R.

Becklund, Cynthia A. and Buechner, Charles E.

Fox, Marcy A. and Mark M.

Little, Samantha J. and Ty S.

Ruggiere, Ashley J. and Michael C.

Davis, Richard E. and Velena M.

Salsbury, Kimberly and Samuel D.

Johnson, Kalialani N. and Eric M.

Tilch, Gared T. and Oltman, Heidi

Vrincean, Ion I. and Oxana

Matzek, Brenda M. and Hash, Jerald E., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Thomas Merten, 30; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, attempted second-degree robbery and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Amanda M. Baporis, 31; $700 fine, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude police vehicle.

Dustin A. Coulter, 37; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Robert L. Masterson, 37; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Seth M. Anderson, 49; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Hunter A. Oles, 23; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jamie L. Sessler, 46; $1,990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alexander M. Sosa-Kann, 20; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher T. Sutton, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jennifer Pacheco, 46; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Zachary D. Simmons, 45; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

David J. Rangel, 55; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Arley M. Roemer, 64; 24 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Tyler A. Sanchez, 34; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and reckless driving.

Lee W. Speaks, 34; 30 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, reckless driving.

Louie J. Stromberg, 35; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Lariah M. Hayes, 20; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Kathleen C. Hill, 33; 45 days of electronic home monitoring, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Chase B. Holley, 36; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 24 months of probation, second-degree criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

Jacob K. Johnson, 35; 30 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, possession of a dangerous weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Tristain P. Heineman, 26; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of unattended property.

Jack T. Hetzel, 33; 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

James A. Hogenkamp, 32; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Dylan M. Holmes, 26; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Erin E. Kruger, 42; 221 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, driving while intoxicated.