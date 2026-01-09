San Francisco receiver, former EWU star Kendrick Bourne collabs on 49ers tribute rap song

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

When he’s not lining up at wide receiver for the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers, Kendrick Bourne might be found in a recording studio.

Ahead of San Francisco’s playoff opener Sunday at Philadelphia, the former Eastern Washington star collaborated on a new song, “Red and Gold Timin’,” a tribute to his 49ers team.

The 2-minute song, released Friday afternoon by Glo/EMPIRE Distribution, features Bourne rapping alongside popular Bay Area musician Miles Minnick, who boasts about 430,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

NEW ATHEM TO SLAP GOING INTO PLAYOFFS! 💪🏾 https://t.co/Su5RaqeGmR — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@KendrickBourne_) January 9, 2026

The track, available on Spotify and Apple Music, is essentially a love letter to the 49ers, shouting out the team’s fanbase along with standout players such as running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy. In the second verse, Bourne raps, “On that journey to that sixth ring, yo we on that quest.”

The 49ers, as mentioned above, are seeking their sixth Super Bowl championship and first since the 1994-95 season. Bourne has been a solid player for the team this season but will hopefully boost his production a little during San Francisco’s postseason quest.

This season, Bourne has started eight games for the 49ers, recording 551 yards on 37 catches. He ranks second among 49ers wide receivers in both yards and receptions, but Bourne has recorded only 88 yards on seven catches over the past eight games.

Bourne dazzled during a two-week stretch in early October, piling up 142 receiving yards in two straight games.

It’s clear why Bourne feels a connection to the Bay Area. The ninth-year vet got his first opportunity in San Francisco and he has spent five of his NFL seasons there. He was signed by San Francisco after going undrafted in 2017 and played his first four pro seasons there before a four-year stint with New England.

Bourne helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl in 2020, and recorded 42 yards on two receptions during the Niners’ championship loss to Kansas City. For his career, Bourne has accumulated 4,265 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 329 catches over 127 games (42 starts).

Over the past several years, Bourne has doubled as a musician. Performing under the stage name “Poly B,” he released a gospel/rap album in 2023, “Holy Bible is the Answer.”

A Portland native, Bourne played at EWU from 2013-16, earning All-Big Sky honors in three seasons and finishing his college career as one of the most productive pass catchers in program history (3,130 yards, 27 TDs, 211 receptions).