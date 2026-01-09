Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dustin D. Walter and Myka K. Schaben, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Tucker, of Spokane, and Haylee R. McCoy, of Spokane Valley.

Jacob M. Lilly and Hanna R. Zahel, both of Deer Park.

Ray S. Lindquist, of Cheney, and Esther Kaguamba, of Medical Lake.

Tien M. Le and Thi N. H. Tran, both of Spokane.

Armando M. Garcia Garza and Noelle A. Renecker, both of Greenacres.

Richard R. Henneman and Brier C. Greaves, both of Spokane.

Samuel P. Raymond and Simone Moore, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Juria Menke, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Chase Crawford, restitution of premises.

Elm River LLC v. Denny Bagshaw, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Faith Kalama, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Tom Thorpe, et al., restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Queenie Youngblood, restitution of premises.

Spokane Produce Inc. and Higashi Family Limited Partnership v. Spokane County and the City of Spokane and Spokane Airport Board, complaint.

Hayden McCombs v. Susan Mathison, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

May, Jessica C. and Johnson, Deandre D.

Winn, Janessa and Triston L. P.

Shaw, Sarah A. S. and Joshua C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Thomas Merten, 30; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Michael M. Rogers, 37; 19 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of a firearm.

Laquan D. Walton, 35; $15 restitution, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and domestic order violation.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Benjamin D. Gambill, 35; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Patrick J. Lindquist, 38; $124,391 restitution, 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking stolen property, first-degree theft and first-degree malicious mischief.

Sean A. Ivarson, 35; two months in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Jeffrey A. Hooper, 43; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael A. Brisson, 31; 31 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tony L. Gust, 46; 106 days in jail with credit given for 106 days served, displaying weapon.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Anthony F. Burris, 44; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, reckless driving.

Owen T. Busch, 25; 15 days in jail with credit given for two days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Nicole J. Drake, 40; 20 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, first-degree negligent driving.

Jonathan P. Gambel, 28; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Maria J. Green, 27; 30 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, first-degree negligent driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Joshua D. Eubank, 49; 180 days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license and trip permit violation.