The Dirt: Nordstrom Rack inching closer to Spokane store

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

Nordstrom officials will be opening a new location of its popular Nordstrom Rack discount store in north Spokane.

In November, Nordstrom officials unveiled a $4 million project to revive a 30,000-square-foot space at the Northpointe Plaza alongside other big name retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and TJ Maxx, plans show.

The storefront, which previously housed Big Lots at 9612 N. Newport Hwy., will be a location of the Seattle-based firm’s discount store Nordstrom Rack.

While it carries the name of Nordstrom, a luxury department store, Nordstrom Rack offers discounted apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes. Merchandise at the store includes a mix of past-season items from Nordstrom, overstock, and some specifically made for the Rack.

“We look forward to being a part of the Spokane community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack, said in a November news release. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Spokane market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

According to the release, there are a dozen Nordstrom Rack locations in Washington including one at the Spokane Valley Mall at 14018 E. Indiana Ave.

The Spokane storefront requires some work before the retailer can move in. According to plans, renovations will include minor face improvements, new HVAC systems and a concrete pad in the rear along with a trash compactor.

The estimated cost of these improvements is $4 million, plans show.

Plans were submitted by Tony Halsey of Kite Realty Group, which owns and manages Northpointe Plaza.

Residential project planned for South Hill

On the northern edge of the Manito Golf & Country Club, developers are planning a high-density residential project, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The development, dubbed the Fairway View, involves dividing a 2-acre property into 10 individual lots. This type of project is referred to as a unit lot subdivision.

Cities around the country have begun expanding their building codes to incentivize more unit lot subdivision projects including Spokane, which signed an ordinance into law at the beginning of 2024.

Located a 4315 S. Scott St., the property is currently mostly undeveloped except for a brick building that was constructed in 1932, according to Spokane County property records.

Plans show the building will not be demolished. The other nine lots will be developed to its south and east. To access the properties, a small road will bisect the site.

The estimated cost of subdividing the properties, building the road and connecting all properties to utility lines is estimated to cost $950,000, plans show.

Documents were submitted as part of the pre-development process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are applied for.

Plans were submitted by Terry Sullivan of Sullivan Realty, a Spokane-based firm. Reached for an interview, Sullivan said the owners declined to be interviewed for this article.

The property is owned by Nick Warrick, owner of Spokane-based credit reporting firm ACRAnet, Inc., and Dave Black, CEO of NAI Black.

Construction is estimated to begin in July, plans show.

Post Falls-based chain eyes Gonzaga storefront

A healthy fast food alternative, Konala, is planning to open a storefront on Hamilton Street near Gonzaga, according to a construction permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

With one Spokane location soon to wrap up its first year in operation, Konala officials are looking to open another.

Currently located at 6740 N. Division St., the franchise’s sole Spokane location offers a small menu but features a variety of protein-packed items like teriyaki chicken, ahi tuna, blackened shrimp and more.

The protein is served atop a bed of rice or greens, or you can choose a half-and-half option. For those who prefer plant-based options, tofu can be substituted without an additional charge, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Owned by Post Falls residents Trace and Jammie Miller, franchise officials are looking to open its second Lilac City shop at 1028 N. Hamilton St., Suite 190.

In the street level of the Matilda Building apartments, the restaurant will take over a space formerly occupied by Forza Coffee Company, an Olympia-based company.

According to the permit application, projected work mostly includes interior remodeling efforts.

The roughly 1,900-square-foot space will cost an estimated $200,000 to remodel. The dining room will have seating for around 30 customers, plans show.

The permit application was submitted by the architect for the project, HDG Architecture, a firm based in Spokane.

Though the company is owned by the Millers, the two are looking to quickly franchise, according to a website meant to elicit investors to own their own franchise location.

In September, plans were submitted to the city of Spokane to open a location on the South Hill. Behind this effort was Conrad Manfred, owner of Spokane-based Kodiak General Contracting and Property Management.

Manfred told Franchise Update Media at the time that he signed an agreement with Konala to open five locations.

“I’m hoping to have eight locations in Spokane County by the end of 2026 and then expand across the state,” Manfred said.

Plans for the South Hill location were shelved however.

No contractor has yet been named for the Hamilton remodel.

The Matilda Building is owned by Houston Stockton, grandfather of NBA Hall of Fame inductee John Stockton, according to Spokane County property records.