Motley Fool: Microsoft for the long term

Andrews McMeel Syndication

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is a ubiquitous brand in computing, and that works to its advantage in the age of artificial intelligence. Hundreds of millions of people use Microsoft Office and Windows-based software products, providing a large installed base of users to help pay back its AI investments.

Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure powers not only its enterprise cloud services but also its consumer-facing services. It has over 900 million monthly active users using AI features across its products. Microsoft 365, which includes Office, has more than 400 million paid subscribers. New AI features help drive healthy demand for these software products.

Across the business, Microsoft enjoys strong momentum. Its recent quarterly revenue of $77.7 billion was an increase of 18% year over year. The company’s remaining performance obligation (expected earnings based on long-term business contracts) reached $392 billion in the recent quarter, for a year-over-year growth rate of 51%.

Microsoft’s stock recently traded at a forward-looking price-to- earnings (P/E) ratio near 30. Analysts have projected annualized earnings growth of nearly 14% over the next several years. This should fuel solid returns for Microsoft investors through at least 2030. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft stock and options.)

Ask the fool

Q. What happens to my mortgage if I die before paying it off? – W.P., Fort Myers, Florida

A. Mortgage payments will still need to be made, and that responsibility will fall to the cosigner or co-borrower on the loan, if there is one. Failing that, whoever inherits the home will likely be responsible for continuing to make payments.

If you had mortgage protection insurance (MPI), it should cover the principal and interest payments for your loan, with the money going directly to your lender. (Note that MPI is different from private mortgage insurance – PMI – which is insurance for the lender; many borrowers are required to get PMI if they’re buying a home with a down payment of less than 20%.)

If the lender doesn’t receive its regular payments, it may foreclose on the property. That’s because a mortgage is a type of “secured” loan, in this case secured by the property. But often, a home is sold anyway when its owners have passed away – to pay off debts or because no one wants to or can keep the home.

It’s smart to make your wishes clear in a will regarding who should inherit your home when you die. An estate lawyer can help you not only with your home, but also with how to minimize taxes and best pass on your assets.

Q. What are the best books about Warren Buffett? – C.S., Watertown, Wisconsin

A. There are many. Roger Lowenstein’s “Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist” provides a solid review of his personal and business history, as well as his investment philosophy. Learn from Buffett himself in Carol J. Loomis’ “Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything, 1966-2013.”

My dumbest investment

My most regrettable financial decision was spending too much on a high-performance car. It was bad for my finances but good for my soul. – E.M., online

The Fool Responds: Ouch. That’s a tough one, as many of us would love to own a fancy car or perhaps a luxurious home. If you’re trying to build wealth for your future, though, as most of us should, it’s smart to spend less on cars or housing than you might want so you can put more into savings.

Expensive vehicles can be particularly damaging to your finances. According to Kelley Blue Book, “On average, new cars depreciate about 30% over the first 2 years, and continue to depreciate 8-12% each year after that.” So an $80,000 car might drop nearly $40,000 in value in just four years – while you might still be making payments on an $80,000 purchase. Yikes.

Costly cars can incur exorbitant insurance and repair bills, too. One study of self-made millionaires found that few own luxury cars. The vast majority choose to buy rather than lease their vehicles, and most prefer to buy used. Consider doing the same – and owning for many years. Don’t deny yourself pleasures in life, but tread carefully with the costlier ones.

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@ fool.com.)