The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
52°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Providence FS1

4 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville ESPN2

4 p.m.: George Mason at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame ESPNU

5 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan State Peacock

5:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Houston FS1

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPN

6 p.m.: Florida at Oklahoma ESPN2

6 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Maryland at Southern California FS1

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Francisco EPSN2

8 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBC

8 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBC

Golf, TGL

4 p.m.: Jupiter Links vs. New York ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Anaheim TNT

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: English Cup (semis): Newcastle at Man City Paramount+

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, High school girls

7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Central Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change