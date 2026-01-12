On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Providence FS1
4 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville ESPN2
4 p.m.: George Mason at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Miami at Notre Dame ESPNU
5 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan State Peacock
5:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Houston FS1
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: Florida at Oklahoma ESPN2
6 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Maryland at Southern California FS1
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Francisco EPSN2
8 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBC
8 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBC
Golf, TGL
4 p.m.: Jupiter Links vs. New York ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Anaheim TNT
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: English Cup (semis): Newcastle at Man City Paramount+
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, High school girls
7 p.m.: Mt. Spokane at Central Valley 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change