Two brewing snow storms puzzle forecasters

By Doyle Rice USA Today

A “disruptive” snowstorm is possible for the big cities of the Northeast corridor later this week, forecasters said on Monday, but specifics about the amount, timing and location remain highly uncertain.

“There is potential for accumulating snow in parts of the Northeast this week, depending on the track of two coastal storms,” said AccuWeather senior vice president of forecast operations Jon Porter, in a Monday online forecast.

However, “the (forecast) guidance keeps changing its tune regarding details within the broad cyclone near the Northeast Thursday/Friday, (Jan. 15/16)” the National Weather Service said in a Monday online forecast.

Snow certain

in some areas

According to the weather service, snow is a certainty in some areas: “Snow will envelop the Lower Great Lakes, the central Appalachians, and interior Northeast late Wednesday (Jan. 14) and continuing into the second half of the week,” the weather service posted on X .

In addition, cold air rushing over the Lower Great Lakes will trigger lake-effect snow bands across the typical snow belts, the weather service said.

‘Potential impacts to travel and infrastructure’





However, we still don’t know how the storm will evolve and how it will impact the big cities of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

“We don’t know the potential impacts to travel and infrastructure due to snow and wind, especially along the I-95 corridor,” the weather service said on X.

What will determine where and if snow will fall?

As the jet stream dips into the eastern U.S. on Thursday , its position will help determine where a coastal storm forms and how it moves from Thursday night into Friday, AccuWeather said.

“A storm that tracks farther east would likely head out to sea, bringing snow showers to parts of the interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic states,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski in an online forecast.

“In another scenario, a storm that tracks closer to the coast could spread snow across much of the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England late in the week,” he said.

Snow could miss the big cities





Despite the two chances, it is possible that major cities in the Interstate-95 corridor of the Northeast could miss snow from both storms, according to AccuWeather.

Further details on both storms will unfold in the coming days, but snow lovers and skiers dismayed by the recent thaw will at least have something to be happy about with the return of cold air into early week, AccuWeather said.

“Resorts will be able to make new snow to rebuild their base, and lake-effect snow showers may coat the landscape again in some areas,” Sosnowski said.