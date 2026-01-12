Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Victor H. A. Pedroza Montes and Hope M. Connacher, both of Spokane.

Spencer M. Hanson and Jordan C. Isler, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

James Patten, et al. v. Theresa Dray, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Billie Favorite, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Kelly N. Varela, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Randy Kimm, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Brock Woodson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Aaron Hamilton, et al., money claimed owed.

B101 LLC v. Petter D. Barrios Rivas, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Susan R. Reynolds, money claimed owed.

Alice Wallace v. Avista Corporation, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Daugherty, James D. and Sheila A.

Milliron, Angela M. and Oshay B.

Kaminskas, Cristella G. and Scott P.

Knighten, Steven M. and Barraza, Gabriela A.

Glover, Tiffany L. and Chad A.

Mayo, Boyd M. and Kathryn T.

Kruger, Sharilyn L. and Timothy C.

Nielsen, Elizabeth and Sherwood, Molly M.

Patterson, Tevin and Flora

Clark, Taylor S. and Ava J.

Ohman, Tara R. and Jeffrey D.

Hickson, Korey J. and Jenna E.

Solomon, Marissa K. and Kinard, Sherman L., Jr.

Taxter, Jeralee and Clint E.

Jackson, Dario D. and Thompson, Tatiana S.

Konis, Thomas F. and Kathleen M.

Wolfe, James T. and Susan M.

Robbins, Alaina J. and Nate H.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Gunnar M. Doughty, also known as Gunnar M. Graff, 33; 89 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jacob M. Kline, also known as Jacob Kline, 28; $40 restitution, 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of stalking, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and three counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Ian R. Hutchinson, 40; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Daniel R. Cozby, 19; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment of second-degree assault.

Zachary Batters, 34; 82 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Dominique N. Ibarra, also known as Domanique N. Ibarra and Dominic N. Ibarra, 30; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of a firearm.

Jenna L. Goggins-Nickol, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Edward Truman, 35; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Thomas Merten, 30; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tommie B. Tucker, 57; 13 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.