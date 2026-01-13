Ferguson urges lawmakers to ban law enforcement from wearing masks

A masked U.S. Border Patrol agent holds down a bystander who was sprayed with chemical irritant while attempting to block an ICE vehicle from leaving the scene where Renee Good was shot and killed by Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent, in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is urging lawmakers to pass a bill to ban law enforcement from wearing masks on duty. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

By Lucille Stutesman The Spokesman-Review

Federal immigration officers and other law enforcement would be banned from wearing face masks while on duty in Washington under a bill debated by a state Senate committee on Tuesday.

The legislation, introduced in the House and Senate last month and backed by Gov. Bob Ferguson, would prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement from wearing face masks unless to prevent the spread of viruses.

A similar law was passed in California last year that banned all law enforcement from wearing masks to hide their identity. Months after being enacted, the Department of Justice filed a suit against California. The lawsuit claimed the law discriminated against the federal government and would put officers at risk of doxxing and harm.

Republicans in Washington state agree with the Justice Department’s sentiment.

“My question is, how do my law enforcement officers, my state law enforcement officers feel, because we came out of a couple very contentious years where they were the targets of a lot of vicious attacks by the Democrat-led Legislature,” said Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima.

Democrats argue this law is necessary to protect the public from not just immigration officers, but from people pretending to be law enforcement.

“We really have to figure out what is the purpose behind people hiding their faces,” said Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond. “This is something that survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault are so fearful, because anyone wearing a mask can come and kidnap people off of our streets.”

Gov. Bob Ferguson doubled down on his commitment to get the law through the Legislature during his State of the State address Tuesday.

“As an American, I never thought I would see federal agents, in masks, jumping out of unmarked cars and grabbing people off our streets,” he said. “Let’s get that legislation to my desk immediately so I can sign it into law.”

Washington state senators on the Law and Justice Committee, including Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Spokane, top row left, hear testimony on Senate Bill 5855 which would ban law enforcement from wearing facemasks on Jan. 13, 2026. (Lucille Stutesman/The Spokesman-Review)

Republican state Sen. Jeff Holy, a former Spokane police detective, said he was concerned about what this legislation could mean for local law enforcement going undercover.

“People are starting to think about this that have not considered the consequences that would have for law enforcement, to be able to perform their duties,” he said.

Holy touched on the ongoing litigation in California, arguing the state should wait for the courts to hash things out.

“We haven’t even set the foundation to whether or not this is a legitimate topic for state-level legislation,” Holy said. “This is an interesting topic that is just not ready for prime time.”

The legislation had its first hearing in the Senate Law and Justice committee Tuesday. The Senate bill is expected to receive a committee vote on Thursday .