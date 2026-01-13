Greenland PM prefers Denmark ties over US ahead of Vance meeting

Chairman of the Naalakkersuisut, Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen give a statement on the current situation at a press conference in the Hall of Mirrors at the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark January 13, 2026. (Liselotte Sabroe/ Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS)

By Stine Jacobsen and Soren Jeppesen Reuters

COPENHAGEN - Greenland’s prime minister said on Tuesday his nation would rather remain part of Denmark than become a territory of the United States, amid President Donald Trump’s push to take control of the sprawling Arctic island.

The Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers will meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday after Trump recently stepped up threats to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

But Greenland is not for sale and does not want to join the U.S., the island’s Prime ‌Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told a joint press conference in Copenhagen with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“We face a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to ‌choose between the U.S. and Denmark here and now then we ‌choose Denmark,” Nielsen said. “We stand united in the Kingdom of Denmark.”

‘FOR US, IT’S HOME’

People in Greenland do not want to become Americans, and are feeling betrayed and bewildered by the rhetoric used about their island, cabinet minister Naaja Nathanielsen told reporters in London.

“I think we should be able to have a say ourselves in ​the future of our lives. For others, this might be a piece of land, ‌but for us, it’s home,” said Nathanielsen, ⁠whose portfolio includes business, energy and minerals.

While Denmark has ruled Greenland for centuries, the territory has gradually been moving towards independence since 1979, a goal shared by all political parties ‌elected to the island’s parliament.

But Nathanielsen said there was no rush towards claiming independence. “We are an American ally, but we do not see ourselves as becoming Americans. We are quite happy with being part of the Kingdom of Denmark,” she said.

Trump has ‌said Greenland is vital to U.S. security and the United States must own it to prevent Russia or China occupying the strategically located and minerals-rich territory in the future.

White House officials have been discussing various plans to bring Greenland under U.S. control, including potential use of the U.S. military and lump-sum payments to ‌Greenlanders as part of a bid to ​convince them ‌to secede from Denmark.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, had requested a meeting with Rubio after Trump’s threats.

“U.S. Vice President JD Vance also wanted to participate in the meeting, and he will host the meeting, which will therefore be held at the White ‌House,” Rasmussen told reporters in Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday.

“Our reason for seeking the meeting we have now been given was to move this whole discussion… into a meeting room where we can look each other in the eye and talk about ​these things.”

‘THE HARDEST PART IS AHEAD’

Denmark’s prime minister said it was difficult to stand up to the U.S., a fellow NATO member and the country’s most important ally for many decades. “But much suggests that the hardest part is now ahead of us,” Frederiksen told reporters.

Trump first floated the idea of a U.S. takeover of Greenland in 2019 during his ⁠first term in office, although he faces opposition in Washington, including from within his own party.

Danish ​Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said he would join a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ⁠in Brussels on Monday next week to discuss Arctic security, along with Greenland’s Motzfeldt.

Denmark planned a larger military presence in Greenland, with other NATO countries participating in exercises and training in 2026, the defence minister said.