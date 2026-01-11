New auto metal, circa 2026: The golden age of muscle revisited

Honda showed off its 0-Series EV lineup at the Japan Mobility Show with the SUV (far left) expected in the United States this year. (Henry Payne/The Detroit News/TNS)

By Henry Payne Detroit News

The new year promises an array of new vehicles, beginning with the 2026 Detroit Auto Show that opens Wednesday with a roar.

Literally.

Unshackled by government carbon dioxide regulations, expect the roar of new gas-powered V-8 engines to shake Motown asphalt. Ram’s reborn earth-pawing, 777-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX supertruck debuted on Jan. 1 and is expected at the show, while Ford might take the wraps off a successor to the 700-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500.

Though the electric revolution appears to be a niche movement, brands — particularly of the luxury variety — will continue to flood the streets with new battery-powered vehicles. Expect familiar gas-powered badges like Toyota RAV4, Jeep Cherokee and Kia Telluride, while old favorites like Subaru STI and Toyota MR2 are reborn.

Here is what to look for in 2026:

V-8 revival

Ram 1500 TRX: The beast is back. A victim of government regulations squeezing Stellantis V-8s in 2024, the TRX (aka T-Rex) returns as Ram’s apex predator starting at $102,590, cheaper than its primary competitor, the $113,525, V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R. Upping its game, Rex also eclipses the 720-horse Raptor as the most powerful gas-powered truck. The Ram pumps out 777 horsepower from its supercharged 6.2-liter mill. When it goes on sales late this year, it will be armed for off-road battle with 35-inch all-terrain tires and a fortified frame while pampering passengers with a leather-wrapped interior.

Ford Mustang Cobra or Boss: Ford has used the Detroit Auto Show for big Mustang announcements in recent years (the seventh-gen Mustang and Mustang Dark Horse in ‘22, the RTR in ‘25), and this year promises more surprises.

Expect a new V8-powered monster that slots in above the $60,865, 500-horsepower Dark Horse and the GT3-race-car-inspired, $330K 815-horse Mustang GTD.

Mustang has filled this space in the past with the track-focused Shelby GT500 and GT350 models, but rumors are this gen won’t be named Shelby. Perhaps it will carry the Boss badge (last seen in 2012) while still sporting the GT500’s (last sold in 2022) supercharged 5.2-liter V-8.

Dodge Charger V-8: Hold your horses there, Mustang. Adding beef to the muscle-car segment, Dodge brings back its popular Hemi V-8 engine for the Charger coupe and sedan models.

Dodge faithful did not warm to the all-electric Charger Daytona, and the brand quickly followed with a 550-horse inline-6-cylinder Scat Pak engine that makes more horsepower than the ol’ V-8. But Motown muscle is synonymous with eight-holers, and expect Dodge to stuff the flexible STLA Large platform with a V-8 making even more power paired with standard all-wheel-drive and a stiffened chassis. With Chevrolet’s Camaro out of the picture, Charger vs. Mustang is a two-pony race.

Chevy Corvette ZR1X: Chevy is flexing its V-8 muscle in Corvettes these days. For ‘26, we get the ZR1X, the range-topping model of the mid-engine, eighth-gen Corvette. With a jaw-dropping 1,250-horsepower, ZR1X (X for AWD) eclipses its rear-wheel-drive ZR1 supercar stablemate as an electrified hypercar taking on hyper-expensive exotics like the 1,184-horsepower Ferrari F80 and 1,049-horse Mercedes AMG One.

For just $207,395, ZR1X achieves hypercar status with a Frankenstein monster’s mash of its sibling ZR1, Z06 and E-Ray powertrains.

ZR1X straps on ZR1’s twin-turbos to the Z06’s 5.5-liter V-8 engine, then adds E-Ray’s (the first AWD Corvette with hybrid-electric power) front electric motor. With its luxurious, state-of-the-art digital interior and golf bag-friendly trunk, X is an all-season 233-mph hypercar.

GR GT: Toyota enters the muscle-car game. The halo of Toyota’s GR performance brand, the GT3-race-car-based GR GT goes head-to-head with the $300K Mustang GTD in price and powertrain with a 641-horse, hybrid-electric, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8.

Sports cars, SUVs and Subies

Ram 2500 Power Wagon: While electric trucks like the Ram REV and Ford F-150 Lightning have been canceled or retired, Ram is adding a diesel-powered version of its off-road-focused, heavy-duty Power Wagon to complement the light-duty TRX. The 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel 6-banger boasts a mighty 1,075 pound-feet of torque and nearly 20,000 pounds of towing capability.

Ford Mustang RTR: Mustangs with V-8s can’t have all the fun. The turbo-4-powered RTR enters production with 315 horsepower and an aftermarket dealer upgrade to 350. The product of Ford’s partnership with drifting champ Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR (Ready to Rock) shop in Charlotte, RTR comes with a drift brake and suspension bits from big brother Dark Horse. You’ll know it by RTR’s signature lit front grille nostrils.

Ford Explorer Tremor: Detroiters will get their first look at the 2026 auto show at the off-road-focused Explorer Tremor. A rugged version of Ford’s popular three-row family SUV, the Tremor takes the family beyond where the asphalt ends with extra ride height, skid plates, advanced rear axle, all-terrain tires and a 400-horse V-6 engine. You’ll know it by its “Electric Spice” orange accents.

Subaru WRX STI: V-8 engines weren’t the only victims of the emissions Fun Police. Subaru dropped its legendary turbo-4-powered STI halo from its U.S. lineup due to the threat of government fines. But with a new sheriff in Washington, expect the Impreza-based STI’s return. Subie teased a very production-ready looking STI at the Japan Auto Show last fall complete with Sopwith Camel-sized rear wing, swollen fenders and remade grille.

Toyota MR2: Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda is determined (see that GR V-8) to remake Toyota as a fun brand, and what better way to communicate that vibe with the return of the mid-engine MR2 sports car last seen in 2007? With Supra exiting the lineup, the MR2 would seem to fit between the entry-level GR86 sports car and GR GT. Expect an exterior modeled on the 2023 Japan Auto Show’s FT-Se concept and a ferocious turbo-3 engine from the GR Corolla hellion.

Toyota RAV4: The best-selling non-pickup truck in America gets remade with more Prius-like styling and an all-hybrid engine lineup. Starting at just over $33K with a host of standard features, the vehicle will offer trims exceeding $50K with — you guessed it — a performance-inspired GR Sport plug-in with 324 ponies and 50-mile electric driving range.

Jeep Cherokee: Cast aside in Jeep’s rush to pricey electrics, Cherokee is back in the volume compact SUV segment. It’ll take on segment best-sellers like the RAV4 and Honda CR-V by matching their hybrid powertrains, while standing apart with signature Jeep features like bold styling and standard AWD.

Kia K4 Hatchback: Kia remade its Forte sedan for 2025 with premium, Cadillac-like exterior styling and hoodless screens. It flew off the shelves. To keep cash registers ringing, the K4 Hatchback brings utility.

Kia Telluride: The Korean automaker also has a hit on its hands with the stylish, affordable three-row SUV launched in 2020, and the 2027 model year marks its second act. In keeping with the industry’s hybrid trend, Telluride’s V-6 engine has been shelved for turbo-4 and hybrid-electric 4 models. The sharp-edged exterior mirrors electric sibling EV9 while the interior advances Kia’s premium vibe.

Volkswagen Atlas: Eyeing an all-EV future, VW made major investments in its ID.4 and ID. Buzz electric vehicles, but disappointing sales (the Buzz won’t even be offered in the United States in 2026) mean the popular Tennessee-made, gas-powered Atlas family ute is more important than ever to the brand’s bottom line. A redesigned second-gen Atlas hits the market in late 2026.

Mazda CX-5: The best-handling compact ute this side of a BMW X3, CX-5 turns its attention to a major interior makeover. Gone is the remote dial-controlled dash screen — replaced by a big Tesla-like touchscreen and voice commands.

Audi Q3/Q7: The German luxury brand will remake its SUV bookends — the wee Q3 compact and the big three-row Q7. The Q3 follows the new-in-2025 Q5 with updated styling, particularly in the interior with a sprawling mono-dash screen. It reportedly leans into its sports vibe with only a turbocharged S-line on offer.

Mercedes-Benz: Expect more EVs, including a battery-powered version of its compact GLC crossover and the first battery-powered AMG performance model, the AMG GT. The latter should pack over 1,000 horsepower.

Porsche 911 Turbo S: The supercar’s range-topping Turbo model gains the T-Hybrid technology first seen on the Carrera GTS in 2025. With two turbochargers strapped to its back, expect the Porsche to register obscene horsepower numbers.

BMW 3-series: Speaking of Bimmer, the brand’s 3-series icon has been rebirthed with gas and electric variants. Based on the Vision Neue Klasse concept unveiled in Munich in 2023, the next-gen sports sedan gains a retro-BMW 2002 wardrobe with state-of-the-art electronics. The electric i3 will ride on a new EV platform with a potent, quad-motor iM3 performance model to follow.

Electric vehicles

BMW iX3: The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas shares the stage with Detroit as the season’s first auto-palooza, and BMW was the headliner with its electric iX3. The SUV showcases BMW’s new AI-powered so-called “Intelligent Personal Assistant.”

BMW’s “Symbiotic Drive” is a hands-free driving system that plays catch-up to Tesla’s FSD, GM’s SuperCruise and Ford’s Blue Cruise.

Jeep Recon EV: Jeep has offered plug-in versions for silent off-roading, but the $69,585 Recon is its first trail-rated all-electric offering. An EV sibling to the iconic Wrangler, complete with removable doors, Recon packs 650 horsepower, but its estimated 250 miles of driving range may be limiting for adventure seekers.

Tesla Cybercab: Tesla went hard into the self-driving ride-share market in 2025, beginning with Austin, Texas. The Texas-based EV automaker is expected to increase the momentum in 2026 with April production of its sci-fi, self-driving robocab with scissor doors, no steering controls and two seats for fleet use only.

Genesis GV90: Based on the Neolum Concept unsheathed at the 2024 New York Auto Show, GV90 is a big, fast, ultra-luxurious three-row electric SUV with a similarly high six-figure price.

Chevy Bolt: Bolt is back for its second generation as the entry-level offering to the brand’s EV lineup that includes the Equinox EV and Blazer EV. Based on the same bones as the first-gen model, the wee $28,995 Bolt gets considerable upgrades to charging (NACS port), battery (lithium-iron-phosphate) and refill speed (150 kWh) to complement its 255-mile range.

Subaru Uncharted: Subaru’s subcompact electric alternative to its popular Crosstrek gas SUV will list for $10K more, with 60% of the petrol car’s range. The Subie takes on entry-level EV rivals like the Bolt, Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV and Nissan Leaf.

Mitsubishi EV: Speaking of Leaf, the Japanese brand follows its partner, Nissan, with an affordable subcompact SUV based on the Leaf that debuted in 2025 to huzzahs for its less-nerdy design.

Acura RSX EV: The premium RSX is the first product on Honda’s homespun EV architecture that also undergirds its forthcoming 0 Series EV models. RSX will be made at Honda’s new EV Hub in Marysville, Ohio.

Honda 0 Series SUV: Following a near-production reveal at the Tokyo Auto Show in November, Honda will release its Ohio-made 0 Series SUV that looks like something out of a sci-fi “Blade Runner” movie.

Ferrari Elettrica: The electric counterpart to the Italian stallion’s first SUV, the V12-powered $435K Purosangue Electricca is the brand’s first EV. Expect it to pack four people and plenty of punch.

Startups

Afeela 1: Made on the same frame as the Acura RSX and Honda 0 Series in Ohio, the Afeela is the first vehicle from the Sony electronic brand, and is expected to be a rolling showcase of digital tech.

Rivian R2: The compact Rivian was first seen at last year’s Detroit Auto Show and is the entry SUV to the EV startup’s midsize R1T pickup and R1S SUV lineup. Taking on Tesla’s Model Y, R2 dresses up with Rivian’s familiar vertical headlight and big interior screen.

Slate EV pickup: Backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Slate is a no-frills, customizable, two-passenger trucklet. Powered by a single electric motor, Slate comes standard with steel wheels, roll-up widows and a five-passenger SUV conversion kit.

Polestar 5: Volvo’s Tesla-fighting EV brand brings to market its fifth model, the aptly named 5. The low-slung flagship sedan harbors 748 horsepower, with a performance model turning it up to 884.

Jaguar I-Type: Though the legendary Brit brand has been making passenger cars since 1935, its radical shift to an upmarket EV brand is a historic reboot. Based on the Type 00 Concept, the I-Type has Bentley proportions, a $200K starting price and up to nearly 1,000 horsepower.

