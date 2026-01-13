Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian M. Burgstone and Kristine K. Schmunk, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander V. Behlke and Zoe N. Cunnington, both of Spokane.

Tracy S. Harris, of Spokane, and Geneice Williams, of Fairburn, Ga.

Brian A. Smalley and Tessa C. Migrala, both of Deer Park.

Kenai C. Herrick, of Eagle, Idaho, and Mariia Yazepova, of Spokane.

Aleksandr Shevchenko, of Nine Mile Falls, and Diana V. Ponomarenko, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

PNS Motel Investors LLC v. Larry Lyman, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Jackson Keja, et al., restitution of premises.

Red Rock Property Management LLC v. Wendy McElroy, restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management v. Rosbi Phillip, et al., restitution of premises.

WB Holding WA LLC v. Emily Amsbaugh, restitution of premises.

Amara Leyva v. Jordan Morgan and Tiffany Layne, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McIntyre, Lindsey C. and Suhr D.

Portillo-Munoz, Carmirez and Jurado-Carreon, Omar G.

Dimov, Artem P. and Taylor L.

Laas, Kathryn J. and Bliesner, Kristopher D.

Williams, Heidi M. and Kris V.

Kosanke, Katie and Derek

Gregg-Giba, Ashley D. and Giba, Jeffrey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Savaad C. Alex, 48; 87 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude a police vehicle, vehicular assault with disregard for safety of others and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Mark T. Strahl, 57; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Tyice D. Strahl, 55; $700 restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christopher E. Doerfler, 34; $15 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Dustin J. Mohrmann, 30; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, harassment and two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

Vasco V. Blackburn, 60; $ 1,600 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Wesley D. Rice, 70; three months in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Holly M. Finnigan, 34; 44 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Preston S. Meyskens, 28; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brian C. Chapman, 50; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.

Payten M. Eisenhart, 26; seven days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Christopher D. Flatt, 23; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Michael B. Flinn, 47; 17 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to transfer title within 45 days and third-degree theft.

Tracy W. Frazier, 56; 14 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Joseph L. Fry, 31; 45 days in jail, order violation.

Amanda M. Griffin, 32; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jared J. Milam, 41; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Stacey L. Pruett, 35; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aireal Perkins, 36; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and order violation.

Serge L. Pierre, 43; 90 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Arturo M. Ramirez, 23; 161 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Boothe P. Stickelmeyer, 45; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Robert W. Walters, 37; 84 days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Lonye P. Willy, 22; 45 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Anastasia D. Scandalis, 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew S. Wellsandt, 43; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Gary E. Smith, 39; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, criminal solicitation, driving while intoxicated and possession of vehicular theft tools.

Jeremy B. Trampush, 47; 10 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, reckless driving.