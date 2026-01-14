Americans urged to leave Iran as US withdraws personnel from Qatar base

By Kathryn Palmer USA TODAY

The Trump administration is urging U.S. citizens to leave Iran immediately as the president escalates his threats to use military action against the Middle Eastern nation amid a violent government crackdown on demonstrators.

The U.S. military is also withdrawing some personnel from the its largest Middle East air base in Qatar on Jan. 14, according to multiple media reports.

Several human rights and conflict monitoring groups are estimating the death toll will be in the thousands as the country erupts into the most expansive anti-government protests in years. Iranians took to the streets in late December over an economic downturn accelerated by the collapse of the national currency.

The protests, now entering their third week, have ballooned into a nationwide upheaval as thousands of Iranians express grievances beyond the economic crisis, including pushback against social and cultural restrictions of the Islamic Republic’s clerical rule.

On Jan. 13, the ‌United States urged American citizens to leave the country. The virtual U.S. embassy in Tehran advised in a notice for people to depart Iran by land to Turkey or Armenia. The United States has not had an embassy ‌in Iran since the 1979 revolution, when a group of Iranian students seized the building and held ‌more than 50 Americans hostage for 444 days.

At the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, officials told Reuters the withdrawal is a precautionary measure due to rising regional tensions and that any further developments would be announced through official channels.

Iran targeted the air base with a missile attack in June 2025, in response to U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities days earlier in connection with the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict. Over the weekend, Iran warned it could strike Israel or U.S. bases in ​the Middle East if the United States attacks.

Death toll numbers mount

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency says it has ‌verified the deaths of more than 2,400 protesters as of early ⁠Jan. 14, and over 18,000 arrests.

“A massacre is unfolding in the country since the internet and communications shutdown,” Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, told USA TODAY on Jan 12. “It’s a war unfolding on protesters.”

The Norway-based group Iran Human ‌Rights put the death toll even higher, reporting more than 3,400 protesters had been killed, and thousands injured. They estimated more than 10,000 people have been arrested since the protests began.

In the human rights group’s latest update, they recount reports of wounded individuals being “finished off” by authorities on the streets and in medical facilities, and that state forces in the city of Karaj used ‌heavy machine guns against protesters.

Another human rights group, Center for Human Rights in Iran, published a doctor’s first-hand testimony saying mass-casualty conditions were overwhelming hospitals, and authorities were tracking injured protesters inside medical facilities. The doctor said many of those injured suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen, and many arrived at the hospital deceased.

Death tolls could be underreported, experts warn, as the country remains in a near-total internet blackout that has made outside communication difficult.

US, Iran trade threats ‌as tensions rise

Trump in recent days has ramped up his ​language, threatening to ‌intervene and saying he would use military force in support of the protesters.

A day after the Trump administration said it was considering striking Iran, Trump on Jan. 13 encouraged Iranian protesters to continue the fight and promised that “help is on the way.”

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the ‌senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”

Trump also announced a tariff on goods from any nation that does business with Iran and warned Iran that the United States will take “very strong action” if Iran executes protesters.

Amid traded threats between the two countries in recent days, Iranian officials and the president have also signaled a willingness to take a diplomatic ​route. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Jan. 12 that the country was prepared for war but also open to dialogue.

Hengaw, an Iranian Kurdish rights group, has reported that a 26-year-old man, Erfan Soltani, arrested in connection with protests in Karaj, was to be executed on Jan. 14.

In a letter sent to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres shortly after Trump’s comments, the Iranian government accused the U.S. president of “flagrant” violations of international law principles. They requested Guterres condemn “all forms of incitement to violence, threats to use force, and ⁠interference in Iran’s internal affairs” by the United States.

Iranian authorities have accused the United States and Israel of fomenting the unrest, carried out by ​people it calls armed terrorists.

Guterres has expressed concern over the violent crackdown and has called on Iranian authorities to use restraint and refrain from “unnecessary or disproportionate ⁠use of force.” Foreign leaders have also stated condemnations and alarm over the crackdown. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described it as “the most violent repression in Iran’s contemporary history.”