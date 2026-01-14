Denmark sees ‘fundamental disagreement’ with US on Greenland

The Greenlandic flag waves at the Culture Harbor with Kronborg Castle in the background in Elsinore, Denmark, on Jan. 14, 2026. Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said now was "not the time" to talk about the Arctic island's future independence and jeopardize its right to self-determination, as US President Donald Trump ramps up threats to take control of it. (Keld Navntoft/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Sanne Wass, Sara Sjolin and Christian Wienberg Bloomberg Bloomberg News

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said a “fundamental disagreement” remained after a meeting of top diplomats in Washington, while announcing an agreement to form a high-level working group on Greenland amid threats of a U.S. takeover.

“I’m not saying anything is solved. It’s not solved,” Rasmussen told reporters after the meeting, which he characterized as “frank but constructive.”

“For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenland people are of course totally unacceptable and we therefore still have a fundamental disagreement,” Rasmussen said. “We will, however, continue to talk.”

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the meeting, which followed social media posts by President Donald Trump that repeated his demand for the U.S. to take control of Greenland for national security reasons.

The vice president’s office, when asked for a reaction to the meeting, referred to Trump’s earlier social media posts.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” the president said in a post earlier on Wednesday. “Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent – Not even close! They know that, and so do I.”

Rasmussen and his counterpart from Nuuk, Vivian Motzfeldt, traveled to Washington in an effort to convince the U.S. administration that there’s no need to take over the Arctic island – a semi-autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark. The meeting was cast in Danish media as one of the most decisive moments for the Kingdom since World War II.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on Wednesday disclosed plans to beef up his country’s military presence in the far North, saying the military drill will include other NATO allies and be permanent in nature. The Swedish prime minister announced that officers will head to Greenland at Denmark’s request, the U.K. is sending one officer and Germany said it would send a reconnaissance team as well.

In a second post, Trump poured scorn on the idea that the Danish military would be able to deter Russia and China from operating off the coast of Greenland as the Arctic takes on increasing geopolitical importance.

“NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can!!!” Trump said. The president also underlined that Greenland is vital to his plans for a so-called Golden Dome to defend the U.S. from missile attacks.

Ahead of the meeting in Washington, Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, threw his weight behind the current union, categorically ruling out joining the U.S. and said that if made to choose, the territory would opt for Denmark.

Trump has declined to rule out the use of military force to get the world’s biggest island although Rubio has argued that the goal is to buy Greenland. The Danes have said it’s not theirs to sell, and Greenlanders insist that there’s no amount of money that could buy their “national soul.”

For the Danes, Vance’s role hosting Wednesday’s meeting alongside Rubio raises concerns. While Rubio is known to be more conciliatory in private despite embracing Trump’s aggressive approach in public, the vice president shares his boss’s penchant for disruptive and unpredictable dealmaking.

The Danes argue that a comprehensive defense agreement dating back to 1951 already allows the U.S. to use the territory as it needs to for defenses – rendering any takeover futile.

In addition to increasing its own military presence and coordinating with NATO, Denmark could also offer to grant Washington expanded access.

Another move labeled the off-ramp option would be for Greenland to offer Trump a Ukraine-style minerals deal where the U.S. gets access to the island’s rare earths in exchange for security guarantees. Such an agreement would allow Trump to claim victory without annexation and shift the focus from geopolitics to commercial success.

If the U.S. decides it has to have Greenland, there are different assessments of how events could unfold.

The U.S. could deploy additional troops in Greenland under the existing defense agreement, which imposes few formal constraints on expanding its military presence in Greenland, provided it notifies Copenhagen and Nuuk.

Once in place, those forces could move beyond routine activities to take control of government functions and key institutions. It is this shift in purpose – rather than troop numbers – that would signal an occupation, allowing control to be established with far less drama than a conventional invasion.

Under a much less likely scenario, the U.S. could take Greenland by force, seizing key infrastructure. Trump has already bombed Nigeria and extracted Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro in a raid on Caracas, showing such options are in the toolkit. While the U.S. would almost certainly prevail militarily, Danish forces would be legally obliged to resist, raising the risk of casualties and imposing heavy political costs.