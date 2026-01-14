‘Just scratching the surface’: Gonzaga freshman Lauren Whittaker already has the attention of the WCC, nation

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

West Coast Conference women’s basketball coaches meant no disrespect by excluding Lauren Whittaker from the preseason all-conference team.

In fairness to the coaches, they didn’t know much about the 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman forward. They had little evidence to support picking Whittaker to the preseason list.

Whittaker is known now, though, and teams are getting to know her more every game.

She has been named WCC Freshman of the Week seven times, including the last four in a row, and WCC Player of the Week once, including receiving both honors the same week.

She’s gaining national attention, too. In late December, the Canterbury, New Zealand, native was named National Freshman of the Week – a first for a Gonzaga player.

Whittaker is at the top of the WCC in scoring (19.6) and field-goal percentage (56.6) and second in rebounds (9.9) by .1 – all of which makes her the front runner for All-WCC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Consider these statistics:

• Her scoring average ranks second among freshman in the nation, 22nd overall

• She ranks first among freshmen in double-doubles, tied for ninth overall

• She ranks third among freshmen in rebounds (179), 15th overall

• Her field goal percentage ranks second among freshmen, 27th overall

• Her total points (353) ranks second among freshmen, 14th overall

Additionally, Whittaker is shooting 83.1% from the free-throw line (74 of 89) and 37.5% from behind the 3-point line (21 of 56).

There’s a reason Whittaker is in the conversation for National Freshman of the Year.

Among Gonzaga freshmen all time, she’s nearly four points ahead of the pack in scoring and rebounding averages – marks that will permanently have her name attached come season’s end.

The evidence is clear. Whittaker is having a season unlike any previous GU freshman forward.

Gonzaga fifth-year forward Yvonne Ejim was named WCC Player of the Year two years in a row before finishing her career last season. She re-wrote many of the Zags’ career records.

Whittaker is breaking and or threatening single-season marks. She appreciates the attention. But she’s keeping it in perspective.

“If I look back at my 5-year-old self or the girl that was back home having aspirations of playing college basketball, I never would have thought my name would ever be mentioned (nationally),” Whittaker said. “It’s so cool to be part of those lists because those girls are amazing. I’m just trying to keep all the external noise out.”

Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier sings Whittaker’s praises often.

“She’s a stud,” Fortier said.

Fortier jokes that she’s recruited Whittaker since she was 12. She accompanied her sister, Charlotte, who is five years older, on a recruiting visit to Gonzaga eight years ago. Charlotte chose Colorado.

Lauren Whittaker had to restart her college recruiting after sitting out her junior year following knee surgery. She sent video to colleges and Gonzaga was among schools that contacted her.

She took a visit in April 2023 and committed on the spot.

“Gonzaga had been chatting with me throughout the process, which I really valued,” she said. “It was an easy decision when I came on my visit. I was like, yeah, this is where I want to be.”

Whittaker didn’t consider other schools.

A year after Ejim seemingly broke a record every game, Whittaker has displayed a similar propensity. Every time Gonzaga plays is an opportunity for Whittaker to do something spectacular.

“She’s an important part of what we do in every game, and will be for a long time,” Fortier said.

Whittaker arrived at Gonzaga in late December 2024 after graduating from high school. She had to redshirt after enrolling. There wasn’t enough time to blend her into a team that was on its way to a 32-4 season and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Prior to the season last fall, Whittaker tore a meniscus. She held out hope she might be able to return before deciding midway through the year to have surgery. She qualified for a medical redshirt.

Whittaker doesn’t count last year as lost time.

“I think you can learn as much from sitting on the sidelines and going through an injury,” she said. “It gave me an opportunity to work on the mental side of basketball, which I think is just as important.”

She returned full go just before preseason practices began in late September. To look at her now one wouldn’t know she had ACL and meniscus surgeries. She doesn’t wear a brace.

This is what is eye popping about what Whittaker has done from the opening tip this season. No forward in Gonzaga history has ever performed like her as a freshman.

Ejim barely played her freshman year. Her playing time increased the following year, but it wasn’t until her third season that Ejim had a significant breakthrough.

By the time Whittaker’s college career is over, she could have a list of accomplishments that rivals Ejim’s feats. But that’s the last thing on her mind.

Whittaker understands and respects comparisons to Ejim. Whittaker means no disrespect when she says she hopes the comparisons come to an end soon.

“I just want to be the best version of myself,” she said. “I don’t like comparisons. They’re not very helpful for anyone. We are totally different people in terms of our personalities, but also on the court. So I don’t think it’s doing either of us justice for that. We’re just different people with different styles of play and different kinds of roles.”

Whittaker asked Ejim to be roommates last year. It was an opportunity to develop their friendship and to watch up close how Ejim led the team and cared for her body, both mentally and physically.

Whittaker’s long-term goals are to play in the WNBA and help her New Zealand senior national team play in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Tall Ferns, as the Kiwi team is affectionately known, fell short of qualifying for the Paris Olympics in a 69-67 loss to Puerto Rico. Whittaker had seven points, five rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes.

New Zealand has been to the Olympics three times, most recently in 2008 when Whittaker was a few months shy of her third birthday.

“She’s just scratching the surface of her potential,” Fortier said. “She wants to compete at the highest level. She’s starting at a pretty high point, but she has plenty of areas to improve.”

Whittaker is the youngest of three. Charlotte is the oldest and same height as Lauren. Standing in the middle at 6-9 is their brother, Mason. He played at American University in Washington, D.C.

Their size came from their parents – dad is 6-4, mom is 6-3. Whittaker has no idea where their basketball talent came from. Neither parent played the sport.

Mom was in Spokane last week and saw Lauren play in-person for the first time donning Gonzaga gear. She’ll be here a month.

Fortier has paid Whittaker numerous compliments. Ranking near the top is what she believes Whittaker’s future holds.

“She will be the (most valuable player) of her national team,” Fortier said. “She’s really getting better every day. You can see her evolution in real time.”

She’s certainly Gonzaga’s MVP so far – with notable honors likely to come.

Whittaker has surprised herself this season.

“I didn’t really know how this season was going to be, to be honest,” she said. “I was just grateful to be back on the court after being off for a year with injury. I put a lot of work in behind the scenes to get where I am today.”

The present is most important to Whittaker. Gonzaga is in the hunt for another WCC title at 4-1. Oregon State leads at 5-0.

“I think we’ve come a long way since the summer and start of the season,” Whittaker said. “There’s always opportunity to grow. I’m excited to see how we go for the rest of the conference and then going into the (WCC) tournament.”

Gonzaga will lose just one senior. Whittaker isn’t interested in looking ahead.

“I’m very big on trying to be in the moment, trying to just enjoy now because I know how quickly it can go,” she said. “I miss the memories with last year’s season and just the fact that those last couple of months just flew by. So I’m just trying to soak up the last few moments and memories (of this season).”

Whittaker knows the attention her game has drawn will only increase in the days and years to come. She knows there’s work ahead.

“The mental side, for sure, is something I want to really focus on – especially as I grow older and the pressure probably builds around it,” she said. “I just want to stay in a neutral mindset and not get bogged down by the external noises. As far as the game, there’s always things to work on. Just maintaining my versatility and growing in the area of being a three-level scorer would be areas to continue to work on.”