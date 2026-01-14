This day in history: Lewis and Clark High School traded vandalism with North Central in preparation for rivalry game

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Fairchild Air Force Base security personnel – including a police canine – searched nearly 300 cars entering and leaving the base.

They were searching for “narcotics, stolen property and other unauthorized material.”

None were found.

This was a random, unannounced check and officials warned it may be repeated “any time of day or night.”

From 1926: In the dark of night, the feud between Lewis and Clark and North Central high schools flared up again.

Someone splashed red paint around the Howard Street and the Fourth Avenue entrances to LC. They also affixed two large “NC” signs to the concrete abutments.

This was clearly retaliation for a previous incident in which “the orange tint of Lewis & Clark adorned the stately walls of North Central,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

The LC principal was not impressed.

“I think it is hick stuff,” said LC principal Henry M. Hart. “It will probably continue as long as people make a joke of it, until there is some real property damage. There was no harm done last night as the paint was on the plate glass windows of the doors;”

The impetus for the “attack” was the upcoming LC-NC basketball game.