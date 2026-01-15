Gonzaga’s Braden Huff to miss 4-8 weeks with left knee injury

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) sits out during warmups with a knee injury before the first half of a college basketball game against the Washington State Cougars on Thursday, Jan 15, 2026, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – Gonzaga’s Braden Huff will miss the next four to eight weeks with a left knee injury, potentially jeopardizing the forward’s chances of suiting up for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs again this season.

The specific nature of the injury remains unclear but it occurred during practice in Spokane earlier this week, a school spokesperson confirmed to The Spokesman-Review roughly one hour before Gonzaga’s 7 p.m. tipoff against Washington State at Beasley Coliseum.

Huff is on the Zags’ bench with crutches dribbling a basketball between his legs. Painful sight as GU moves forward without the NCAA leader in total field goals who was also averaging 17.8 ppg. https://t.co/qMlQzZe63V pic.twitter.com/Pr5MmogiNJ — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 16, 2026

Huff and frontcourt mate Graham Ike were tied for the team lead in scoring, each averaging 17.8 points per game entering Thursday’s road matchup. Huff didn’t travel with the team to Pullman for the first of two matchups between the Zags and Cougars.

If Huff’s recovery time is on the shorter end, the redshirt junior could possibly return before the end of the regular season, which concludes Feb. 28 at Saint Mary’s. If the forward is sidelined eight weeks, there’s a slight chance he could rejoin the Zags before the opening round of the NCAA Tournament with First Four games starting March 17 and 18.

It nonetheless amounts to a massive setback for a Gonzaga team that’s in position to play for a No. 1 or 2 seed at March Madness, with the majority of recent bracket projections slotting Mark Few’s team in as a No. 2 seed.

Huff was leading the country in total field goals, with 145 through the team’s first 18 game, and ranked No. 6 nationally in field goal percentage, making 66.2% of his attempts. The Illinois native scored 12 points in Gonzaga’s most recent game against Santa Clara and reached in double figures in all but one of the team’s games this season.

WSU also entered Thursday’s game shorthanded. The Cougars were already missing sophomore guard Tomas Thrastarson due to a foot fracture, but junior wing Rihards Vavers came out on the court wearing team-issued sweats and didn’t participate in pregame warmups. The nature of Vavers’ injury is unclear.